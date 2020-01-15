Featured
Back-to-school goes digital
By RIAAN BADENHORST, General Manager of Kaspersky in Africa
The back to school frenzy of today has gone digital. And not just for parents looking to catch the best deals online – but more and more, schools require children to have Internet-enabled devices as digital education resources become more available. If you are worried about what your kids may be exposed to when surfing the net, you are not alone! While the online world is full of education, information and fun – and if used correctly offers huge benefits to every child – the problem is that the Internet is not always a safe place. In fact. according to a recent survey from Kaspersky, 6 out of 10 (60%) families have directly experienced or seen an online safety threat incident, with children seeing harmful content and Internet addiction are the most common threats.
Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL), or e-learning, is gaining popularity across public and private schools in South Africa. The norm today is that tablets and smart devices are no longer luxury gadgets for kids but are becoming far more essential learning tools. This can often mean that children will spend more time on their devices away from parental guidance. And even under the supervision of parents or teachers, it’s often difficult to keep sight of all online activity.
Therefore, online protection for children should become an essential part of any back-to-school preparation, especially for parents wanting more peace of mind.
The good news is that the risk can be reduced with supervised Internet use. Therefore, parents should examine how they can protect their children’s devices and online access – especially as they spend most of their day at school. With added online protection for these devices, parents are given enhanced control of not only the websites their children visit, and the applications they use, but parents are also able to manage their children’s mobile data use. What’s even better, parents can regulate time spent online – restricting them even in free Wi-Fi hotspots areas.
We all know how easy it is to get distracted online and end up on pages you had no intention on visiting. Imagine how much easier it is for younger and more curious minds to be veered off course. For example, during a research assignment, a child may wonder onto the wrong website with inappropriate content, or malicious cyber threats. And even when you try to get them the ‘right or approved apps’, in-app advertising raises considerable concerns around inappropriate content that is being advertised to children. Not to mention that parents are now also faced with unwanted nagging epidemics from children who are keen to experience more from their games.
Here are some back to school device tips for securing your child’s device:
- Discuss the associated benefits and risks – While children often know a lot about devices, some may even know more than their parents, as the parent it is crucial to lay out the boundaries and explain why these are important for their wellbeing and safety. For example, while geotagging is great for navigational purposes – advise children to only keep it on when necessary as malicious onlookers do make use of such functions to target potential victims – and children should be cautious and limit opportunities for a person or cybercriminal with dubious intent to track their online and physical movements.
- Set a password – It’s standard but encouraging children to have unique passwords featuring a mix of numbers and symbols, and to change them often, is a good place to start to avoid victimisation and limit unwarranted access to their device. Make sure that you are aware of the password.
- Explore – With all the responsibilities that come with parenting, there’s often no time to play with gadgets. But still, it is important to take the time to explore the device and its manual to better understand the features yourself. Whether it is a device from school or one you have purchased that your child uses at school or home. It is also important to speak to the school about their mobile device policy and what cybersecurity they have in place.
Education in the digital age has undoubtedly become more exciting, where children are exposed to a wealth of information. Paperless classrooms are becoming more prevalent, which is why a good online security solution – coupled with ongoing education on online risks, protection and safe behaviour – will equip parents with the confidence they need to protect their children, while still allowing them to explore the web appropriately.
Six of the Best at CES 2020
Last week’s CES tech expo in Las Vegas delivered on its promise of being the world’s premier launchpad of new gadgets, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
There is any number of reasons CES in Las Vegas is renowned as the world’s biggest launchpad for new gadgets. Previously known as the Consumer Electronics Show, it has for 52 years been the showcase for technology products that are about to be unleashed on the market. In recent years, it has also become the prime location for unveiling new automotive technology, as vehicle manufacturers have woken up to the high profile the show gives to high-tech. It is no surprise then, that a car made the biggest impact of all the launches at CES this year.
This is our pick of the top 6 launches at last week’s CES:
Transport: Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle
The Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) model S-A1, which looks like the offspring of a marriage between a drone and a light aircraft, is in fact a flying car. It was developed by Hyundai Motor Company and Uber Elevate, a division of the Uber ride-sharing company developing shared air transportation. The PAV is a 4-passenger electric vehicle designed to take off and land vertically, and cruise at up to 290 km/h, 600 metres above ground, with a 100km range. Initially, it will have a pilot, but will eventually be autonomous. Elevate is collaborating with seven aircraft manufacturers, with Hyundai the first automotive company to join the initiative. It is scheduled for takeoff in 2023, which means it is a rare example of a concept vehicle launched at CES that has a real-world launch date in mind.
TV: Samsung Sero TV
LG stole the show with a roll-down TV that hides in the ceiling when not in use, a follow-up to its roll-up TV from CES 2019. But with the latter expected to cost $60,000, one can’t call it a consumer favourite. There is no pricing available yet for Samsung’s answer, the Sero, but it certainly has the consumer in mind. It is described as a “versatile lifestyle TV”, and can be flipped 90 degrees to allow viewers to watch content created in vertical formats. TikTok or Snapchat, anyone?
Robotics: Sarcos Guardian XO
Robots were big at CES this year, but most were designed as cute companions or to spare us from routine tasks like feeding pets. Big deal! The real big deal in robots was truly big, but the Guardian XO is not exactly a machine to be controlled from a distance. Instead, it is a robot one can wear. It is a battery-powered, full-body “exoskeleton”, designed to boost human performance and help prevent injury while lifting heavy objects. By bearing the weight of the suit and the payload, the exoskeleton can enable an employee to lift up to 90kg repeatedly for up to eight hours at a time without strain or fatigue. The first likely customer? Not the military, but Delta Air Lines – which is exploring the technology for its employees.
Read more on the next page about the new Impossible meat, a portable medical diagnostic device, and wireless charging from up to 10 meters away.
CES: Tech transforms business of food
By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
One of the biggest sensations of the annual CES consumer technology trade show in Las Vegas this week was not a gadget, but a menu option. Impossible Foods, which last year became the first food company to exhibit at the tech expo, on Monday evening served up a duo of plant-based “fake meat” products called Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage.
Impossible Foods joined a wide range of companies launching food and kitchen technologies that promise to transform the way we cook and eat, but the new Impossible products were the only actual food on show.
These joined last year’s CES sensation, Impossible Burger 2.0, which was named by numerous publications as the stand-out product of CES 2019. Its main ingredients are water, soy-protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil and natural flavouring. It gets the meat flavour from a molecule called heme, found in animal muscle tissue as well as in small quantities in legumes. Impossible Foods scientists found a way to produce it in large volume from plant sources. They have received not only approval from the Food and Drug Administration in the USA, but also kosher and halal certification – arguably far stricter tests.
Last year’s CES generated 300 media articles on Impossible Foods in the first 12 hours of the show, propelling the company to the forefront of the synthetic meat industry. In the next three months, it raised $300-million in venture capital, adding to an existing $450-million investment and valuing the company at $2-billion.
Its major rival, Beyond Meat, maker of the vegan Beyond Burger, went public just a month later. Its initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange in May gave it a value of $3.8-million on opening day. It eventually topped $15-billion before settling back to its current market capitalisation of $5.1-billion.
Beyond uses a mixture comprising mainly pea protein isolates, rice protein, mung bean protein, canola oil and coconut oil. It has been expanding rapidly across the planet, and this week announced a partnership with McDonald’s to test the product in 52 outlets in Ontario, Canada. The Beyond Meat share price jumped 15% following the news.
Beyond Burgers are becoming widely available in South Africa, with outlets ranging from the “wholesome foods” Voodoo Lily Café in Birdhaven, Johannesburg, to the 50-year-old Thundergun steakhouse in Blackheath, Randburg.
“Beyond Burger is doing very, very well, in South Africa; I can’t sell enough of it,” well-known executive chef Josh Simon, who consults to a range of restaurants on new dishes, told Business Times. He said that both non-meat options and food technology were “sweeping the industry”.
Simon designs dishes for a variety of clients, and says “almost all of them want at least one vegan or vegetarian dish on their menu, and most want more than one. It’s about having a meat replacement for vegetarians and vegans, as well as about sustainability, the greenhouse effect, and animal rights. It’s now common knowledge that eating red meat every day is not good for you and it’s not good for the environment.“
At one of the first restaurants to introduce Beyond Burger, he says, “it did very well from day one”.
“One of the only issues with it is that right now it’s still way more expensive than a beef burger. Vegans will pay for it, because in this country veganism is still a luxury lifestyle, and it hits your pocket a lot harder than in other countries. The Beyond Burger is very expensive so, because of the price point, we’re not yet getting people who are going, ‘Cool. it’s a sustainable alternative to meat and so I’ll order it’.
“But as the industry grows, and more products start to come in and maybe we start to produce more locally, the prices will come down and then people will order a meat alternative burger at a good price as well.”
Beyond Burgers are brought into South Africa by Infinite Foods, a 15-month-old start-up describing itself as “Africa’s plant-based protein products leader. It also imports Miyoko’s Butter, Nature & Moi cheeses, and Oatly milk – all of which are plant-based.
“We have successfully launched the Beyond Burger in over 700 locations nationwide,” says Kevin Coetzee, account manager at Infinite Foods. “Since we started just over a year ago, we have seen the volumes we’re bringing in increase exponentially.
“A number of the locations that stock the burgers also carry the Nature & Moi cheese and, with Miyoko’s arriving imminently, we expect to see a great uptake in the coming weeks. The majority of the customers that keep coming back, are not even the plant-based ones! The main appeal is that the Beyond patty is so familiar to the tastebuds, that the overall experience of eating the burger is nothing short of the real thing.”
It is not only food itself that is being revolutionized by technology. At CES, tech giants like Samsung and LG competed intensively with start-ups for leadership in cutting-edge food-making appliances.
Zimplistic, founded by wife-and-husband team Pranoti Nagarkar and Rishi Israni, demonstrated the Rotimatic, claimed to be “the world’s first automatic flatbread making robot”. It uses artificial intelligence and robotics to automate baking a wide variety of flatbreads, from tortillas to pizza-base.
Nagarkar, co-inventor of the Rotimatic, told Business Times: “Technology is completely changing the business side of food, from alternate sustainable food sources to delivery-enabled cloud kitchens. The food-delivery market alone is estimated to be worth $400-billion to $800-billion by 2030.”
She warned that there were many downsides, “including harsh environmental impact and lack of affordability for most families”.
“This is where robotics holds promise. Redesigned kitchens can allow robots to function seamlessly with little human labour, with a combination of collaborative robots taking over individual aspects of meal preparation. Rotimatic is one major step in this evolution, and we envision other single-purpose robotic innovations shaping the future of kitchens worldwide.”