AWS offers 6,000 vouchers for certification exams

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training and Certification is working to equip individuals and teams with the skills to innovate using the AWS Cloud in the digital world. AWS Certification helps learners build up their credibility and confidence, and helps businesses identify skilled professionals to implement cloud initiatives using AWS. To help more people achieve this industry-recognized credential, AWS recently launched its first AWS Certification Challenge in Sub-Saharan Africa. The initiative challenges participants across Sub-Saharan Africa to register and set a goal of taking their AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam before the end of the year.

“The Sub-Saharan African area has unique challenges: it is a region that is in an early stage of cloud growth, with a young population and high unemployment rates in some countries. Earning an AWS Certification could provide a great stepping stone to secure career opportunities for many,” says Donal Mac Manus, head of marketing, training and certification for AWS EMEA. “From now through December, we are inviting interested participants to take our AWS Certification Challenge, with a recommended training pathway for each participant to earn their certification.”

By earning an AWS Certification before the new year, participants can be ready to pursue entry-level cloud computing roles. This initiative aims to build a pipeline of AWS Cloud Practitioners in this region, helping them gain a strong footing for their job search in 2022.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s future economic success is dependent on initiatives that will intentionally build and develop cloud computing and digital skills. We see an opportunity to help equip graduates, youths, IT communities, and the general workforce with cloud skills training in a structured, self-paced approach that helps break down barriers to cloud adoption and skill development in the region,” Mac Manus explains.

Earning AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner validates a person’s cloud fluency and foundational AWS knowledge. The credential helps organisations identify and develop talent with critical knowledge related to implementing cloud initiatives.

The challenge provides a suggested path to AWS Certification for participants, including links to recommended free digital training, free live and on-demand webinars, and technical documentation to read. In addition to a free certification exam voucher, the program also provides a free practice exam voucher to help participants prepare. Participants should register by December 3, and complete their exam before December 17, 2021.

AWS will support participants to prepare for their exam and build AWS knowledge and skills in time for the challenge end in December. Once signed up, participants will receive access to a resource hub as well as regular emails to help them stay on track with their studies. Click here for more information and to sign up for the challenge.