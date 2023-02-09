Titanic resurfaces in cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A multi award winning film Titanic to debut in South African theatres in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award-winning Titanic will be released in South African theatres on 10 February.

It will be screened “in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate”. The film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the supposedly unsinkable Titanic, at the time the largest moving object ever built.

It won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. Upon its initial release in 1997, the film became the No. 1 all-time global box office champ and is currently the third highest grossing film worldwide.

Titanic stars Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, with Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton. It was written and directed by James Cameron and produced by Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as executive producer.