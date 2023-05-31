These shoes make one want to run

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Flow Velociti Elite running shoes from Under Armour use high-tech materials to enhance both comfort and speed, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

I don’t regard myself as a fast runner, and often volunteer at our local Parkrun for the role of tailwalker – the person who brings up the rear and makes sure stragglers are not in trouble. But occasionally I go for my PB, Parkrun shorthand for personal best time on a 5km route. That’s when the technology of running shoes come into their own, and in particular their weight, foot support and all-round comfort.

Under Armour has been my go-to brand not so much to go fast, but more to go comfortable. The hi-tech support, padding and materials add up to the closest thing to an effortless run. As a result, the shoes just want to be used, even if at a leisurely pace.

Now, Under Armour has come up with a shoe that makes me want to run.

The Flow Velociti Elite has two highly distinct features that differentiate it from any other pair of shoes I’ve tried, both aesthetically and practically.

In the looks department, they are the first see-through shoes I’ve worn, with the lime-green mesh covering showing off whatever colour socks I’m wearing. No more multi-coloured running socks for me. But the luminous colouring is also not only for show: it gives the shoes 360° reflectivity for added visibility in low-light runs.

Practically, they may be the lightest running shoes I’ve ever worn. According to Under Armour, “With major advancements in material innovation, infrared technology, carbon plate and midsole geometry; as well as lightweight, resilient, high-energy returning foam,” the Flow Velociti Elite is their “fastest running shoe”.

It is Manufactured from recycled materials, and its mesh uppers provide impact protection, lightweight “lockdown” and maximum breathability. The bounce of the sock liner and durable outsole material provides added resilience.

But mostly, it was the inner sole that made the difference for me. It is engineered to “encourage” the foot to descend forward, cajoling the wearer to lean into their run. And the longer I run, the more momentum is delivered to my body. PB, here I come…

How much does it cost?

Available in both men and women sizes at a recommended retail price of R4 999, in stores and online.

Why should you care?

“Faster, further, lighter” are the words Under Armour said was the key to the design of the Flow Velociti Elite, to assist runners in flying past the competition. The company says the product is designed to bring out the elite athlete in us all.

What are the biggest negatives?

Hideously expensive if you’re not a serious runner with a serious need for speed.

The look of the see-through mesh is diminished by whatever socks one wears.

What are the biggest positives?