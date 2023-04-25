Hardware
Asus unveils world’s slimmest
OLED ultraportable
The Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thin and weighs just 1kg.
The world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop has been unveiled by Asus, during its Thincredible product launch event.
The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is equipped with new Asus Lumina OLED displays, IceCool technology, and durable design.
Only 1cm thin and weighing just 1kg, the Intel Evo-certified laptop provides exceptional performance, battery life, and sustainability in an ultra-compact chassis. The Zenbook lineup also includes the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), a compact and high-performance portable laptop, and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), a convertible ultraportable laptop with immense versatility.
The Thincredible event also featured the Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504). These stylish thin-and-light laptops come with outstanding performance, Lumina OLED displays, and are each Evo-certified. They feature up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 2.8K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display, and a high-capacity 75 Wh battery. The Vivobook S 15 OLED also comes with optional Intel Arc discrete graphics. Certified with military-grade durability and designed with a 180° hinge that allows for multiple usage scenarios, the Vivobook S 14 OLED and Vivobook S 15 OLED promise users top-class durability and versatility.
A collaboration between Asus and A Bathing Ape (BAPE), a streetwear brand, was also announced at the event. The result, the Asus Vivobook X BAPE Edition (K5404), features a design inspired by BAPE’s iconic camouflage pattern.