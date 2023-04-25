Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thin and weighs just 1kg.

The world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop has been unveiled by Asus, during its Thincredible product launch event.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is equipped with new Asus Lumina OLED displays, IceCool technology, and durable design.

Only 1cm thin and weighing just 1kg, the Intel Evo-certified laptop provides exceptional performance, battery life, and sustainability in an ultra-compact chassis. The Zenbook lineup also includes the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), a compact and high-performance portable laptop, and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), a convertible ultraportable laptop with immense versatility.

The Thincredible event also featured the Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504). These stylish thin-and-light laptops come with outstanding performance, Lumina OLED displays, and are each Evo-certified. They feature up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 2.8K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display, and a high-capacity 75 Wh battery. The Vivobook S 15 OLED also comes with optional Intel Arc discrete graphics. Certified with military-grade durability and designed with a 180° hinge that allows for multiple usage scenarios, the Vivobook S 14 OLED and Vivobook S 15 OLED promise users top-class durability and versatility.

A collaboration between Asus and A Bathing Ape (BAPE), a streetwear brand, was also announced at the event. The result, the Asus Vivobook X BAPE Edition (K5404), features a design inspired by BAPE’s iconic camouflage pattern.