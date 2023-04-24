Hardware
Huawei will now switch
smartphone batteries
Users will be able to replace their current battery for a new one at a low price, for both smartphones and tablets.
Huawei users can now get a new genuine battery replacement from only R149.
This is the big news from a HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign intended “to reward its smartphone users in the South Africa”.
This means users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity, along with a 90-day warranty.
The battery replacement service is available at any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or directly from a Service Center.
“This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times,” says Huawei. “As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorised Service Centres , where users may also get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.”
There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price, which covers the spare part price, labour charge, and tax. This offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the South Africa. These are listed in the table below:
|HUAWEI MATE
|HUAWEI P
|HUAWEI nova
|HUAWEI Y
|HUAWEI G Series
|Mate 40 Pro
Mate 30 Pro
Mate 20 X 5G
Mate 20 Pro
Mate 20 lite
Mate 20
Mate 10 Pro
Mate 10 lite
Mate 10
Mate 9
Mate 8
Porsche Design Mate RS
|P9 Plus
P9 lite
P9
P8 lite
P40 Pro+
P40 Pro
P40
P30 Pro
P30 lite
P30
P20 Pro
P10 Plus
P10 lite
P10
P Smart
|nova 7i
nova 7 SE
nova 7
nova 5T
nova 4
nova 3i
nova 3e
nova 3
|Y9s
Y9a
Y9 Prime 2019
Y9 2019
Y9 2018
Y8s
Y8p
Y7p
Y7a
Y7 Prime
Y7 2019
Y7 2018
Y6p
Y6 Prime 2019Y5p
Y5 Prime 2018Y5 lite
Y5 2019
Y5 2017
Y3 2017
|G8
* For more information, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/za/support/battery-service/