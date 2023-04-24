Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Users will be able to replace their current battery for a new one at a low price, for both smartphones and tablets.

Huawei users can now get a new genuine battery replacement from only R149.

This is the big news from a HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign intended “to reward its smartphone users in the South Africa”.

This means users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity, along with a 90-day warranty.

The battery replacement service is available at any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or directly from a Service Center.

“This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times,” says Huawei. “As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorised Service Centres , where users may also get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.”

There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price, which covers the spare part price, labour charge, and tax. This offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the South Africa. These are listed in the table below:

HUAWEI MATE HUAWEI P HUAWEI nova HUAWEI Y HUAWEI G Series Mate 40 Pro

Mate 30 Pro

Mate 20 X 5G

Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20 lite

Mate 20

Mate 10 Pro

Mate 10 lite

Mate 10

Mate 9

Mate 8

Porsche Design Mate RS P9 Plus

P9 lite

P9

P8 lite

P40 Pro+

P40 Pro

P40

P30 Pro

P30 lite

P30

P20 Pro

P10 Plus

P10 lite

P10

P Smart nova 7i

nova 7 SE

nova 7

nova 5T

nova 4

nova 3i

nova 3e

nova 3 Y9s

Y9a

Y9 Prime 2019

Y9 2019

Y9 2018

Y8s

Y8p

Y7p

Y7a

Y7 Prime

Y7 2019

Y7 2018

Y6p

Y6 Prime 2019Y5p

Y5 Prime 2018Y5 lite

Y5 2019

Y5 2017

Y3 2017 G8

* For more information, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/za/support/battery-service/