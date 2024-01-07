CES 2024: LG display first 480Hz QHD for gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The company says it is opening a new era of OLEDs featuring ultra-high refresh rates as it announces its entry into the high-end gaming display market.

LG Display, the leading innovator of display technologies, is showcasing its new 27-inch 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED display at CES 2024, the world’s most significant launchpad for new high-tech products. LG Display’s latest Gaming OLED display leverages the company’s own OLED technology, which allows each pixel to emit light independently without a backlight unit, to deliver an unprecedented 480Hz refresh rate, immersive QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, and the fastest response time (0.03ms) of any panel on the market today.

The display’s 480Hz refresh rate represents its ability to generate 480 images per second. A higher refresh rate is considered a crucial element in gaming monitors as it makes gameplay smoother and clearer, even during rapid screen transitions.

LG Display says its Gaming OLED displays offer enhanced image quality through the company’s cutting-edge META Technology, which incorporates a Micro Lens Array (MLA) to maximize the emission of organic light from the OLED panel and minimise external light reflections during darker scenes.

The company says its Gaming OLEDs emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry and approximately half the amount emitted by premium LCDs. This reduction in blue light not only minimizes eye fatigue but also eliminates flickers, providing gamers with more comfortable and enjoyable gaming sessions.

LG Display is set to launch the 27-inch 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED display during the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the company has unveiled its full lineup of Gaming OLED displays in sizes 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches at CES 2024 as it announces its entry into the high-end gaming display market.

LG Display’s Gaming OLED displays in the 30-inch range are the latest additions to the already impressive lineup. Most notably, the new 34- and 39-inch Gaming OLED displays offer an ultra-wide (21:9) aspect ratio for an immersive gaming experience, while the 31.5-inch panel supports a UHD (3840×2160) resolution that makes it suitable not only for gaming but also for office work and content consumption.

“To strengthen our leadership in the high-end gaming display market, we will continue to harness the power of OLED’s distinctive qualities such as ultra-high refresh rates, fast response times, and perfect black for next-level viewing experiences,” says Won-seok Kang, vice president and head of the large display product planning division at LG Display.

The LG division manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices.

* CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the most influential tech events in the world, serving as the launchpad for several thousand new products every January in Las Vegas. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and features every aspect of the tech sector.