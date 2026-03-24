SA AI platform targets enterprises

Photo courtesy Otinga.

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Otinga focuses on structured innovation programmes that turn ideas into measurable outcomes.

A South African AI-powered platform, Otinga, has launched to support enterprise innovation through scalable programmes aligned with business strategy.

Built for large enterprises navigating constant disruption, the platform focuses on structured, outcomes-driven innovation rather than ad hoc initiatives. Through AI-powered hackathons, innovation challenges, and human-centred programmes, organisations can unlock internal creativity, align innovation with strategy, and convert ideas into business outcomes.

“We believe innovation should not feel chaotic or disconnected from the business,” says Francois van der Merwe, Otinga CEO and founder. “People are naturally creative, but enterprises need structure, support and the right tools to convert ideas into outcomes. That is what we do innovation with intention.”

Van der Merwe teaches at Henley Business School, where his latest course focuses on strategic AI leadership for boards and CxOs.

Founded in 2023, Otinga combines programmes, frameworks, and technology to support enterprise innovation. The offering spans incremental improvements and smaller initiatives through to more transformative projects, while aligning with governance, KPIs, and strategic priorities.

Otinga’s Hackathon Platform is designed to structure and manage enterprise hackathons and innovation challenges. The platform helps teams define challenges, capture and develop ideas, and support collaboration. It provides a clear path after the event, with assigned owners and next steps to move ideas toward implementation. This approach turns hackathons into a repeatable innovation process rather than a once-off event.

Otinga combines structured delivery, AI-enabled tools, and governance controls to support enterprise innovation while managing risk. The approach integrates human input with defined processes, allowing organisations to develop and scale ideas more consistently. As demand increases for faster product development and improved operational outcomes, the focus shifts to building repeatable innovation capabilities.