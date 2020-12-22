Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season has begun

Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first season will have two Yule Season updates that will last for three months, with exclusive narrative content and in-game events accessible to all players, for free. Players can take part in the Yule Festival with new challenges and rewards, with the first update already available.

The first seasonal content invites players to discover the Yule festival, with an in-game event that will be active until 7 January 2021 in a dedicated area of the settlement. During the Yuletide celebration, players can join in the festivities with a new drinking game, an archery mini game, a fist fight tournament, and two new character quests available in the settlement. Additionally, players can earn exclusive rewards, some of which being a new gear set and settlement decorations.

To experience Yule Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs, Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. The festival will then be triggered automatically when players visit the settlement.

The real-life Ravensthorpe (on which the game is based) is also celebrating the in-game Season 1 launch, with the Lord of the Manor, Charlie Reeve, declaring a week-long Valhalliday. From now until December 24, the local Chequers Pub & Village Shop, the village hub, will offer an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla-themed takeway menu to patrons. Additionally, a donation of $5,000 from Ubisoft will go towards supporting Ravensthorpe’s playground project, as well as other community projects.

Additional new abilities and rewards

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in 9th century AD. Players can relive the fighting style of viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, and combat decisions. Also, dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

A second update will add more content for the Yule Season in February 2021:

River Raids: A new game mode building on the core raiding mechanic will be introduced, delivering a dynamic, challenging, and replayable raid experience. As the River Raids rely heavily on the Jomsviking recruits, players can hire Jomsviking from their friends online to take on an entire crew. The River Raids game mode features raids with higher stakes and different difficulty levels.

Ranks for Jomsviking: In the Yule Season, an update to the Jomsviking feature will allow players’ Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank, the more silver players can earn when their Jomsviking are recruited by other players.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.