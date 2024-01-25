‘Poor Things’ nominated for 11 Oscars

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Gothic comedy, starring Emma Stone, is currently being screened at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, writes JASON BANNIER.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced this past Tuesday (23 January 2024), and Poor Things received a staggering 11 nominations. The gothic comedy is currently being screened at Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

The collaboration between filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone unfolds a narrative tracing the metamorphosis of Bella Baxter. Resurrected by the ingenious and unconventional scientist Dr Godwin Baxter, portrayed by Willem Dafoe, Bella embraces a newfound thirst for knowledge under Baxter’s guidance.

Yearning to immerse herself in the wonders of the world, Bella embarks on a daring escapade alongside the slick lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, depicted by Mark Ruffalo. Their journey becomes a whirlwind adventure, spanning continents and defying the constraints of societal norms. Breaking free from the conventions of her era, Bella emerges as a resolute advocate for equality and liberation, crafting a compelling tale of empowerment and self-discovery.

Stone already holds one Oscar under her belt for Best Actress, which she won at the 89th Academy Awards for her performance in La La Land (2016). She has previously earned two nominations for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Favourite.

Mark Ruffalo has received three previous nominations for Best Supporting Actor in The Kids Are All Right (2010), Foxcatcher (2014), and Spotlight (2015).

Poor Things is nominated for the following Academy Awards:

Actor in a supporting role (Mark Ruffalo)

Actress in a leading role (Emma Stone)

Cinematography (Robbie Ryan)

Costume design (Holly Waddington)

Directing (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Film editing (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Makeup and hairstyling (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Music, original score (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best picture (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers)

Production design (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Writing, adapted screenplay (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide on 10 March 2024.

* For the full list of Oscar nominations, visit the official website here.