Platō coffee launches loyalty app

Developed in partnership with Yoyo, the app links payments to cashback rewards when customers tap to pay.

South African coffee chain Platō has launched a bank card-linked loyalty app in partnership with Yoyo. The system allows customers to earn rewards when making tap-to-pay purchases.

The partnership forms part of Platō’s goal to increase its operating locations from the current 98 to 150 outlets by the end of 2025.

Customers who pay with a bank card at any Platō café receive 5% cashback, which is reflected in the app. Unregistered customers receive an SMS prompting them to download the app and access any accumulated cashback.

The app, launched on 1 June, accounted for over 30% of all in-store transactions within its first three weeks. This figure is more than double the industry average for loyalty apps, according to Platō.

The company says this indicates strong interest in loyalty programmes, with instant cashback identified as the most preferred benefit among consumers.

“Platō was never just about coffee,” says Stephan Bredell, CEO and co-founder of Platō. “From day one, we set out to build something bigger – a brand that brings people together. ‘Coffee sculpted, Community Included’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s how we approach everything we do.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our coffee, the brand, the experience – even the loyalty system – better, smarter, and more meaningful. This new app is just another step in that journey.”

Yoyo’s platform integrates with Yoco, Platō’s point-of-sale provider, enabling rewards to be applied during the payment process without a separate loyalty card.

Yoyo CEO Bevan Ducasse says: “For years, our customers have asked for loyalty without extra cards or additional steps. We decided that the ultimate solution would be to develop a system where your bank card becomes your loyalty card. Having Platō and Yoco as our first-to-market partners is a momentous step for the future of how customers experience and engage with loyalty.”

How to get started:

Tap one’s card to pay at a Platō café. Register one’s mobile number on the Yoco terminal (once off). Download the Platō App. Earn cashback when paying with a bank card.

The Platō App can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store. It is compatible with Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.