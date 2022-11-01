AR incorporated in Instax printers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Fujifilm South Africa has unveiled the Instax Square Link printer, rendering Instax Square format instant prints (62×62mm) at 1.5 times the size of its Instax Mini counterparts. It joins the other smartphone printers in the Instax Link line-up, the Mini Link 2 and the Link Wide.

The Square Link introduces a variety of features not seen on Instax Link printers before. Designed to encourage creativity, it features AR (Augmented Reality) Print and Instax Connect, allowing for individualisation and sharing of images.

Compact, lightweight (236g), and finished with a striped texture, the Square Link transfers an image from the user’s smartphone to commence printing in about 12 seconds. It also supports continuous printing and is capable of printing about 100 Instax prints per charge, seamlessly via Bluetooth.

Key features of the Square Link, as provided by Fujifilm, include:

AR Print

The Square Link offers the ability to add AR features to images, including special effects, text, images, background colours, doodles, and animations. A QR code printed on the photo unlocks the augmented reality content that users can then view on and around their print. This is done by scanning the code with their smartphone to see the effects in action.

Instax Connect

Using the Square Link App, the Instax Connect feature allows users to share Instax images digitally by selecting a smartphone image, adding text and/or effects, and sending it to any connected device such as a smartphone or tablet.

Users can add text to their images and get text responses sent back directly on the image. Recipients who are also Square Link users can even print a copy of the image with or without the text included.

Ability to customise your Instax prints with Image Modes, Design Frames, Stickers

Like all products in the Instax Link smartphone printer lineup, the Square Link includes a variety of frame templates, digital stickers, and print mode options that allow the image maker to boost creativity with the free, downloadable app.

Users can choose, for example, between two print mode options: Instax-Rich Mode for deep, enhanced colours, or Instax-Natural Mode for a more classic look. Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting the brightness, contrast, and saturation of the image.

Pricing and Availability

The Instax Square Link will be available in Ash White and Midnight Green. The local availability date and the price for the Square Link are not yet available.