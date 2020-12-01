AppDate: Sustainable shopping made easy

Sustainable shopping with ReSpek Nature and geewiz.co.za

South African shoppers now have the opportunity to shop more sustainably through carbon off-setter ReSpek Nature and online retailer geewiz.co.za.

Shoppers will be shown a message at checkout asking if they would like to offset the carbon footprint of their shopping basket by donating R10 to ReSpek Nature’s spekboom planting programme in the Karoo.

Shoppers who respond positively will receive an electronic certificate confirming that they “planted” a spekboom in the Karoo, along with the GPS coordinates of where it was planted on their behalf.

According to the Climate Collaborative (www.climatecollaborative.com), on average, packaging accounts for about 5% of the energy used in the life cycle of a food product making it a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.

And for some products – not only food – the packaging used has an even bigger impact on climate change than the fuel used to ship it to market.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser.

Stockists: Log on to geewiz.co.za and get shopping.

Expect to pay: The cost of the purchase, delivery fees and an additional R10 to play your part in preserving the environment.

