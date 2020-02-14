Featured
AppDate: Seal the deal with these Valentine’s Day apps
In this Valentine’s AppDate special, SEAN BACHER highlights Tickle, Vivid-Pix Restore, Allrecipes Dinner Spinner, iHeartRadio and the Kamasutra app.
Tickle
Going on a blind date is stressful enough, but realising that your date is nothing like his or her social networking profile makes things even worse. In the past, the tried and tested method was to have a friend or wingman phoning you at a set time, giving you the option to get out of dodge with a “house on fire” or “great aunt is sick” excuse. But, now there is an app for you. Tickle uses a phone’s accelerometer to get you out of sticky situation by generating a phantom call when you touch your phone.
Not only is Tickle a useful app to get you out of an awkward Valentine’s Day date, but it can be used to get out of work meetings too – just remember the lie you conjure up.
Platform: iOS, but there is a waiting list, which you can join here. Hundreds of other apps are available that do more or less the same thing.
Expect to pay: No pricing has been released yet, but it’s free to use while in beta.
Stockists: Visit Tickle here for more information
Shall I compare thee to a love heart emoji?
Just what is the language of love in the 21st century? On Valentine’s Day, we bring you the latest research
It may not be a Shakespearean sonnet, but the language of love in the 21st century is just as affectionate and meaningful as it ever was, according to University of South Australia linguist, Dr David Caldwell.
“Romance and wooing are alive and well in the digital realm, and that opens new ways of communicating love and affection, different from the traditional handwritten love letter,” Dr Caldwell says.
“Modern love communication features images (selfies or images of a couple together), emoticons, emojis and memes, and many other combinations of words, sounds, images and animations that combine to essentially function as a ‘love letter’.
Dr Caldwell says love language today is typically less formal, less poetic, less elaborate and less metaphorical.
“There isn’t much room for comparing your beloved to a “summer’s day”, at least not as superbly as Shakespeare does in Sonnet 18, but the sentiment is no less loving or meaningful,” he says.
“Today’s love language is more immediate, often a two-way online exchange, likely to be more concise in language form, and can often include ‘youth speak’ – abbreviations, acronyms and humour.
“The change perhaps reflects a shift in what we value in a prospective partner’s linguistic repertoire.
“Are we less attracted to a wordsmith than we once were? Does poetic, elaborate, metaphorical language in the context of romance, now feel outdated, excessive, and possibly inauthentic?
“Perhaps today, the value is in a prospective partner’s, ability to use digital communicative affordances – humour, emojis, memes, Bitmoji, and the like – to show a mastery of modern life.”
Dr Caldwell says the current generation are “doing love” quite differently from the romantic stereotype.
“There are no doubt fewer love letters, but online dating is booming on websites like Tinder, Bumble, RSVP and e-Harmony.
“From these, unique linguistic genres have evolved.
“The most common genre people produce for these sites is a kind of information report or auto-biography.
“It is designed to ‘sell’ a person to potential partners. And this commodification of self has specific language patterns, which are often very specific and efficient, and certainly not metaphorical or poetic, like the language patterns of love letters.
“At the end of the day love is love and people will express their affection is ways that elicit a positive response – and it may be that successful wooing today, relies a lot more of the right emojis than the structural rigours of a sonnet or a haiku.”
It’s a match! Threats disguised as dating apps in SA
Websites posing as legitimate dating apps are phishing users this Valentine’s Day, according to Kaspersky.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, singles and couples alike are under intensifying pressure to solidify their plans for this Friday. While choosing the right partner is a matter of paramount importance, there is another matter that should be treated with care. Kaspersky’s analysis has shown that within 2019 the local region saw a circulation of 275 threats under the guise of over 20 popular dating applications in South Africa, with 4,451 attacks coming from them. This is 58% of the overall number of such attacks detected in all African regions (7,734).
Popular dating apps used worldwide, such as Tinder, Bumble or Zoosk, often become bait used to spread mobile malware or retrieve personal data to later bombard the users with unwanted ads or even spend their money on expensive paid subscriptions. Such files have nothing to do with legitimate apps, as they only use a name and sometimes copy a design of authentic dating services.
Notably, cybercriminals would most often choose Tinder to cover their files: this app’s name was used in nearly the fifth of all cases (54 files detected in South African).
The danger these malicious files bring varies from file to file, ranging from Trojans that can download other malware to ones that send an expensive SMS, to adware, making it likely that every ping a user gets is some sort of annoying ad notification rather than a message from a potential date.
For instance, one of the applications that at first glance looks like Tinder is, in fact, a banking Trojan that constantly requests Accessibility service rights, and upon getting them, grants itself all rights necessary to steal money from the user. Another names itself as ‘Settings’ right after installation, shows a fake ‘error’ message and later disappears, with a high likelihood it will return with unwanted ads a few days later.
Cybercriminals who specialise in phishing also do not miss the chance to feed on those seeking to find love. Fake copies of popular dating applications and websites, such as Match.com and Tinder, flood the internet. Users are required to leave their personal data or connect to the applications via their social media account. The result is not surprising: the data will later be used or sold by cybercriminals, while the user will be left with nothing.
“Love is one of those topics that interests people universally, and, of course, that means that cybercriminals are also there. Online dating has made our lives easier and yet uncovered new risks on the path to love. We advise users to stay attentive and use legal versions of applications that are available in official application stores. And, of course, we wish you best of luck finding the perfect date for this special day”, comments Vladimir Kuskov, head of advanced threat research and software classification at Kaspersky.
To avoid cyber risks ahead of Valentine’s day, Kaspersky recommends:
- Always checking application permissions to see what your installed apps are allowed to do
- Not installing applications from untrusted sources, even if they are actively advertised, and block the installation of programs from unknown sources in your smartphone’s settings
- Finding out more information about the dating website you are planning to visit: look into its reputation on the internet and try to find user feedback
- Using a reliable security solution like Kaspersky Security Cloud that delivers advanced protection on Mac, as well as on PC and mobile devices
To use dating apps safely, Kaspersky recommends:
- Avoiding sharing too much personal information with strangers
- Making sure that the person you are meeting is real, as fraudsters often use fake profiles for scams