The Durban FilmMart Institute hopes to present 10 projects in development to a panel of international decision-makers

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened a call for animation projects for the 2023 Pitch and Finance Forum, in partnership with the Cape Town International Animation Film Festival (CTIAF) and Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct. The deadline for submissions is 31 October 2022.

The DFMI hopes to select 10 animation projects in development to present to a panel of international decision-makers, consisting of potential co-producers, broadcasters, film funds, and distributors, at the 14th Durban FilmMart taking place in July 2023.

The DFM Pitch and Finance Forum consist of public pitching, one-on-one meetings with decision-makers, and eight weeks of online mentorship, prior to the pitch in Durban. This year it is offering five of the 10 project teams the opportunity to participate in the Road to Annecy at CTIAF, in addition to their participation in Durban.

“2022 marked the first time in which DFM formally welcomed animation projects to pitch at the market,” says Magdalene Reddy, DFMI general manager. “Pitches were well received from industry, and filmmakers were eager to share their stories, which we cannot wait to see in the very near future. Together with our partners from CTIAF and Tshimologong, we hope to deepen the programme for animators on the continent, offering more pitching opportunities, extended development, and greater engagements with the industry.’’

Says Tshimologong CEO Lesley Donna William: “This has proven to be one of the most successful and impactful partnerships that offer our talent an opportunity to engage with decision-makers. DFMI and CTIAF continue to play a vital role in providing platforms where our talent can gain access to industry experts through the mentorship programme and allow them to pitch to a panel of decision-makers in the broadcasting and distribution sector. We look forward to working together in developing and providing market access to the animation industries from different parts of the continent.”

Dianne Makings, director of CTIAF, says: “The best way to perfect a pitch is to practice a pitch. Events like this are integral to getting market ready and I encourage everyone to enter competitions like this to hone their skills.”

The Animation Pitch and Finance Forum will form part of the 14th annual Durban FilmMart event in July 2023 as an in-person event.

The Road to Annecy will be presented at the 2023 Cape Town International Animation Film Festival in April 2023.

Animated Fiction and Documentary projects in development with at least one African citizen in one of the key creative roles (writer, director or producer) will be considered for the programme. Projects need to have both a director and a producer attached, and will be selected by an external panel of industry professionals.