Calling women in tech

Tech entrepreneurship is being harnessed to empower women and girls in South Africa

The 6th annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience next month will honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for outstanding achievements in business.

The awards event, on 16 November 2022, will be hosted by the Innovator Trust, a small-business training incubation facilitator with the mission of supporting and nurturing the development of sustainable Information and Communications Technology (ICT) small businesses in South Africa.

The (WIT) Appreciation Experience was conceptualised to recognise female beneficiaries from the Enterprise Development, Supplier Development and Young Entrepreneurs (YEP) programmes facilitated by the Innovator Trust. The Innovator Trust has successfully incubated more than 190 black-owned ICT small businesses, some who have been able to grow from start-up phase to medium and large-scale enterprises.

For the last two years, the WIT event was virtual and offered a line-up of keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring renowned women in leadership such as former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela; chancellor of the Nelson Mandela Bay University Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, and Vodacom chief officer and executive director for external affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe.

This year it will be a 1-day hybrid event to include those unable to attend in person. Leading women of industry, innovators, government, academia, media, and small business owners are expected to attend the event in recognition of the female beneficiaries being awarded.

Tashline Jooste, chief executive officer of the Innovator Trust, said: “WIT 2022 presents a call to action for women to #PowerUp in support of one another and unite as a collective toward creating the opportunities for economic growth that exist within the realm of tech entrepreneurship, despite the dire economic and social climate of the country.”

In addition to a spectacular awards ceremony, the programme promises an impressive lineup of guest speakers and panel discussions engaging on topics such as women and sustainability, African entrepreneurship and the effects of the energy crises in the SMME sector. For more information, visit the Innovator Trust website at www.innovatortrust.co.za