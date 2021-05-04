AppDate: New AI keyboard for smartphones

Uber Go and Moove partnership

Uber has extended its partnership with Moove, a flexible car ownership company, claiming to give Uber Go drivers access to cost-efficient vehicle choices.

Drivers on the Uber Go platform now have access to the new Toyota Agyas from R1,599 per week with Flexi Car Weekly Rental and R1,950 per week for Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance and free insurance.

The multiple ownership methods are designed to suit drivers with diverse budgets and goals, allowing Uber Go drivers who were previously unable to afford or finance their own vehicle to become their own boss.

Uber Go carries the same door-to-door safety features as any other Uber option, such as in-app emergency button, Injury Protection, 24/7 support, and driver background checks and screenings. It should be noted that the e-hailing operators organisations have objected to Moove, saying that it will lead to an influx of new vehicles and further reduce the earnings of existing operators and drivers.

Stockists: Uber Drivers wanting to sign up for the deal can fill out the Moove form here.

