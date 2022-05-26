AppDate
AppDate: Climb into Tom Cruise’s virtual jet
In his latest AppDate, SEAN BACHER highlights an interactive AR version of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, VodaLend Compare, SuperSport Schools, the WesBank App vehicle finance platform, and Gumtree’s app upgrade.
Top Gun: Maverick interactive AR movie
Perfect Corp, the artificial intelligence provider of the YouCam Suite of apps, has released a Top Gun: Maverick interactive augmented reality (AR) movie. It is available in the YouCam Makeup app for beauty and fashion, and the photo editing app, YouCam Perfect.
The Top Gun: Maverick virtual movie campaign features exclusive Top Gun-themed looks and animated effects, like stepping on to the flight deck at dawn, and a chance to get into pilot mode with Tom Cruise’s Maverick aviators.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Both apps are available here.
VodaLend Compare
Vodacom has launched VodaLend Compare, a financial services marketplace, aimed at offering unsecured personal loans for customers.
Available through the VodaPay app for now, with the web version launching soon, the offering allows customers to compare personal loan quotes in three steps, enabling them to apply for the best option that suits their lifestyle needs and budget.
Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial Services, says: “VodaLend Compare is designed to respond to consumers who may need a financial boost quickly for personal use, such as emergency medical expenses, unplanned relocation costs or home renovations, without a tedious application process.”
VodaLend Compare presents customers with up to nine tailored personal loan offers from independent providers and financiers, eliminating the process of submitting multiple applications to many institutions.
Quotes are based on an individual risk profile and customer’s affordability. Personal loans range from R500 up to R350,000, and payment terms range from 3 months to 72 months. Approved customers proceed to signing an agreement, and funds are paid to them within 48 hours of approval.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit the VodaPay website here for more information
SuperSport Schools
SuperSport Schools uses artificial intelligence to broadcast live school sports matches around the country. The app is designed to make it easy and affordable for schools to broadcast their talents to viewers.
School sporting events can be viewed live and on-demand. It also offers a feature for users to take clips of a rugby or soccer match and share them over social networks.
Built into the app is Pixellot technology, which follows the run of play, allowing one to pause a game and carry on when needed.
SuperSport Schools was launched a year ago and has been downloaded over 100,000 times. Thousands of school events have been broadcast through it, with athletes, supporters, fans, family and friends being able to watch despite the Covid restrictions.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit the SuperSport Schools site here for downloading instructions
WesBank App vehicle finance platform
With more employees returning to the office, many will see a reliable car essential.
Deciding what car to buy can be a daunting experience, but WesBank has a solution.
The WesBank App has a vehicle finance platform which enables one to apply for vehicle finance, customise deals according to budgets, manage accounts, and even sign off on finance contracts.
“The app will guide you through the car-buying process step by step, starting with the most important decision you need to make – what vehicle you can afford,” says Kutlwano Mogatusi, WesBank motor communications specialist.
Using the online vehicle repayment calculator, one can calculate the monthly repayments.
Platform: Android, iOS and Huawei AppGallery
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit the Wesbank website here for downloading and registration instructions
Gumtree’s upgraded app
Gumtree’s recently launched app upgrade makes it easier to navigate and includes features to make shopping safer and faster.
The app now automatically filters content and search results based on the user’s location. It has also made its Motor Finance Corporation (MFC) vehicle finance option available.
The profile verification feature is backed by credit information bureau XDS Solutions, and provides an additional layer of security by ensuring both buyers and sellers can verify their South African ID numbers.
Users can distinguish verified buyers and sellers by a badge on their profile, which indicates that they have proven their identity and can be trusted. “The facial recognition software which is used during the process will ensure that fraudsters cannot use stolen ID documents,” says Claire Cobbledick, GM of Gumtree South Africa.
Its partnership with MFC will give buyers peace of mind, knowing that the car they want to buy has been police- and accident-cleared and approved for finance.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit Gumtree here to begin shopping.