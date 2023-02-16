Traverse to the quantum realm with Ant Man

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Explore a place outside time and space in the ‘Ant-Man and the WASP Quantumania’ now showing in Cinemas.

The Ant-Man and The Wasp, the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), opens in cinemas today (17 February).

The movie sees Scott and Hope, two superheroes returning to carry on their journey and treasure their relationship. Scott’s daughter Cassie learns that she shares her new family’s passion for science and technology—specifically with regard to the Quantum Realm. But her curiosity leads to an unexpected, one-way trip for them all to the vast subatomic world, where they encounter strange creatures, and embark on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

The movie is directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard.

“Creating the Quantum Realm, it’s the ultimate act of world creation,” says Reed. “We pulled together a lot of visual inspiration, everything from electron, microscope, photography to heavy metal magazine images from the ’70s and ’80s.”

Brousssard says “I think one of the reasons why the MCU has been successful and had the longevity that it has had so far is that we view new characters and new stories as a chance to kick down the door on whole new worlds.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Kathyryn Newton as Cassie Lang.