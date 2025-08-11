Signpost: Another week, another AI revolution

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In the space of 24 hours, OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind redefined the limits of artificial intelligence, collapsing years of progress into a single day, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

I wanted to avoid writing about AI this week. I really did. But then the world changed in a single day.

On 5 August, three of the biggest names in AI made announcements that shifted the industry’s future. OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind each revealed new tools that took AI far beyond its current limits. And they did it within 24 hours of each other.



First came OpenAI with GPT-OSS, its first “open-weight” model in six years. This means the training parameters behind the AI’s “brain” is shared publicly, so that anyone – developers, researchers and businesses – can download GPT-OSS, run it on their own computers, and adapt it for their own purposes, without paying for access or starting from scratch. It works fast, even on modest hardware.

A few hours later, Anthropic announced that its rival to ChatGPT, Claude, had graduated to a new version, Opus 4.1. It has become much better at generating accurate computer code, and it works directly inside Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, one of the most widely used coding assistants in the world.



For software developers, that is a huge upgrade. I asked ChatGPT what this meant, and it gave me a startling summary: “The helpful intern becomes an experienced colleague.”

To complete the hat-trick, Google DeepMind unveiled Genie 3, a system that can create fully interactive 3D worlds from a short written description. Type in a sentence describing a scene, and Genie 3 produces a playable environment in high-definition video quality. It only produces short clips at this stage, but the future possibilities stretch from designing new games to creating training simulations for education and industry.



As if those three were not enough, on Thursday OpenAI also unleashed ChatGPT 5, running on its new flagship AI model GPT-5. This is a major step up from its previous systems, offering different versions for different needs, but under one umbrella. A “nano” edition runs fast and cheaply, while a “thinking” edition takes on more complex problems and works with much larger amounts of information, up to the equivalent of hundreds of pages at a time. Paying subscribers get extras, such as custom voice profiles and links to calendars and email. This means GPT-5 brings advanced AI into tools people already use every day.



The most important change here is the fact that these systems are no longer separate tools. Capabilities like building apps, writing and testing code faster and designing virtual spaces now sit inside the platforms and devices already being used by developers, coders and designers. ChatGPT-5 offers the ordinary user a faster, more accurate, and free tool that gives smarter answers, and allows for automatic task handling and personalisation.



For South Africa, new opportunities emerge. Open-weight models remove a cost barrier for small companies and start-ups that want to create their own AI tools. More accurate coding assistants help overworked developer teams deliver better results in less time. Immersive tools like Genie 3 can give designers and engineers the ability to create realistic simulations without expensive equipment. Of course, challenges remain: shortages of electricity and skills have to be addressed, to avoid the benefits remaining in a few well-connected pockets.



As a result, the real test now lies in infrastructure. Advanced AI still depends on powerful computer chips and stable energy supplies. Any weakness in those areas will slow adoption. The countries and companies that have strong foundations in place will move faster, leaving others struggling to catch up.

However, the combination of productivity gains and creative potential could speed up entry into the global digital economy for emerging markets.



The events of this week show what happens when the biggest players release their best work at the same time. The result is a leap forward across several fronts of AI development, raising the baseline for everyone. And the effect is immediate.



One could argue that another mini-revolution lurks in the speed of change. These announcements push AI forward in areas that usually move at different speeds, setting a new standard for what AI can deliver. Planning gradual adoption? Plan again.



It is reminiscent of the title of the Oscar-winning movie, “Everything, everywhere, all at once”, which I found both jarring and exhilarating for its chaotic plotline. Expect nothing less as the future arrives all at once.



*Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of the new book, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.