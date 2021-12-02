AmaPiano leads SA’s most streamed local artists on Spotify

Today, Spotify is unveiling its annual 2021 Wrapped results and personalised user experience. At the same time, Spotify is revealing the top artists, albums, and songs from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million users worldwide.

To access your personalised Spotify Wrapped 2021, open the Spotify app for iOS or Android and visit the home page. Users will be guided through their music trends, like most listened to songs, the general ‘aura’ or vibe of the music they listen to, and even a quiz on how well they know their music trends. This quiz can also be shared with other users to test how well they know you.

Spotify provided the following information on how South Africans listened to music in 2021:

Top 10 Most Streamed Artists

Top 10 Most Streamed South African Artists

Top 10 Most Streamed Tracks

Top 10 Most Streamed South African Tracks

Top 10 Most Streamed Albums

Top 10 Most Streamed South African Albums

Top 10 Most Streamed Playlists

For more information on how the world listened in 2021, check out Spotify’s For the Record blog