CES 2024: Dell unveils 5k monitor

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cutting-edge UltraSharp displays are claimed to be the world’s first 5K monitors with eye comfort certification.

At the CES 2024 tech expo in Las Vegas this week, Dell unveiled what it claims to be the world’s first 5K monitor with eye comfort certification.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) bridges ‘the gap for those who demand ultimate performance with the best technology and design”, says Yoon Lee, vice president for displays at Dell Technologies.

The U4025QW is aimed at professionals who require clarity and remarkable color. This ultrawide curved VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified monitor comes with IPS Black Panel technology for greater color contrast and intricate detail in 5K resolution (5120×2160).

Dell has also partnered with TUV Rheinlandin enhancing eye wellness. The UltraSharp monitors are the first to have TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification, a new industry standard for eye comfort to help reduce signs of eye fatigue. Dell was the first to meet this new industry standard by achieving three things, says Lee”

“We doubled the refresh rate, going from a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, to deliver smoother and sharper motion visuals.

“We built in an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature according to ambient light condition. Recent studies show this can reduce the frequency of eye fatigue signs by 7% to 17% compared to a screen maintaining constant brightness.

“We improved Dell ComfortView Plus by reducing harmful blue light exposures with more advanced LED backlight, going from 50% exposure to less than 35% exposure. Research shows this can reduce signs of eye fatigue by 8% after 50 minutes of performing a search task.”

The monitor boasts a 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space, perfect for those color-critical tasks. Users can also calibrate the colors on their screen with Dell Color Management software.

It offers Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery. It also supports high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps via RJ45, along with HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission, minimising loss in visual quality. The UltraSharp monitor is presented in a premium platinum silver finish for a clean aesthetic, and its intuitively designed front-facing quick access ports make it easy to connect external devices.

For those looking for a smaller size display, the new Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) will be available with WQHD resolution (2560×1440) and offers many of the same features, including TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification, IPS Black technology and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (up to 90W power delivery).