Young travellers reinvent vacations

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The idea of rigid travel structures or costly last-minute bookings simply do not appeal to teenagers and young adults nowadays.

Unlike previous generations who sought luxury resorts or all-inclusive packages, teenagers and young travellers are increasingly prioritising experiences over extravagance and rewriting the rules of travel.

This new wave of travellers craves authenticity, flexibility and affordability, all while keeping sustainability in mind. The idea of rigid travel structures or costly last-minute bookings simply doesn’t appeal to them, but the modern vacation club does.

A recent report by Skift highlights how these groups – bizarrely lumped together as Gen Z – gravitate towards vacation ownership models that align with their desire for flexibility and affordability. As many as 68% of younger travellers prefer travel memberships or subscription-based stays over traditional hotel bookings. They also value the ability to swap destinations and customise their experiences without committing to a single location.

The quiet re-imagination of vacation clubs

While outdated perceptions of vacation clubs had many travellers label them inflexible and riddled with hidden costs, vacation clubs have undergone a quiet revolution, emerging as a perfect fit for the young traveller, says Nick Dickson, CEO of Dream Hotels & Resorts.

Modern travellers enjoy numerous perks, including adaptability, cost savings, and access to a vast network of destinations, he says. These benefits provide a seamless travel experience, eliminating the stress of fluctuating prices and the fear of missing out on the best locations.

“Gen Z’s approach travel in a completely different way to their predecessors,” says Dickson. “They aren’t looking for just another getaway. They want immersive experiences that feel personal, flexible and sustainable. Today’s vacation clubs have evolved to meet those expectations, offering young travellers an affordable and stress-free way to explore the world.”

Digital natives

For a generation raised in the digital age, booking travel has always been about instant access and personalisation. They rely on platforms like TikTok and Instagram for inspiration, gravitate towards destinations that offer cultural depth – including properties giving back to the environment in which they operate, and expect their bookings to be as seamless as ordering food on their chosen app.

Vacation clubs have recognised this shift, moving towards digital-first platforms where members can effortlessly swap locations, manage stays and plan their adventures without restrictive contracts or outdated processes.

Another key factor influencing these travel choices is affordability. With the rising cost of living and financial uncertainty weighing heavily on young professionals, travel often takes a backseat to more immediate expenses.

Yet, the desire to explore remains strong. Vacation clubs bridge this gap by allowing members to lock in today’s prices for future travel, eliminating seasonal surges and last-minute price hikes. Rather than splurging on expensive hotels, the travellers are able to maximise their budgets, putting more of their money towards meaningful experiences like guided cultural tours, food adventures and eco-conscious activities.

Flexibility is also at the heart of the vacation club’s appeal. these are not generations that plans years in advance; they are spontaneous and adaptable, often making travel decisions based on trending destinations or last-minute deals. Traditional timeshare models tied owners to a single location, failed to resonate with this dynamic approach.

“Beyond cost and convenience, we know that Gen Z is deeply invested in sustainability, actively seeking out eco-friendly stays ensuring they are always mindful of their environmental footprint when travelling,” says Dickson. Recognising this, modern vacation clubs are incorporating green initiatives, from energy-efficient accommodations to community-led conservation efforts, ensuring that travel remains responsible and regenerative rather than extractive.