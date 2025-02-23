Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Anti-smoking chatbots provide sound advice for those wanting to quit – most of the time, according to researchers.

A new study from the George Washington University examined AI-powered chatbot responses to smokers who asked for information about ways to kick the habit. Most of the chatbot responses followed sound public health advice but some answers contained errors or were classified as misinformation, suggesting the need for improvements to these AI-powered tools.

Researchers evaluated three chatbots: the World Health Organisation’s S.A.R.A.H., BeFreeGPT (chatbot developed by the researchers), and BasicGPT. The study aimed to assess whether these AI-driven chatbots provide reliable, evidence-based advice to help people quit smoking.

A list of the top 12 most common quit-smoking questions from Google were given to each chatbot. Responses were analysed for their adherence to an index developed from the US Preventive Services Task Force public health guidelines for quitting smoking and counseling principles.

“We know that smoking is a leading cause of preventable death globally. So improving the reliability of these AI-powered chatbots could play a significant role in enhancing smoking cessation efforts,” said Lorien Abroms, researcher and professor of prevention and community health at GW’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. “Our findings highlight the importance of developing reliable and accurate AI systems, especially when dealing with complex health behaviors like smoking cessation.”

Findings Include:

Across the 12 most common quit-smoking questions posed to the three chatbots, 57.1% of responses followed the public health guidelines.

While Sarah, the WHO’s chatbot, outperformed the other two with a 72.2% adherence rate, BeFreeGPT and BasicGPT followed with significantly lower scores of 50% and 47.8%.

22% of responses contained misinformation, particularly on topics like quitting “cold turkey,” or using vapes, gummies, necklaces, or hypnosis to stop smoking.

The study found that most chatbot responses were clear and easy to understand and often recommended seeking professional counseling. However, many responses lacked important advice such as nicotine replacement therapy, how to handle cravings, or the importance of social support.

“The rapid advancement of AI in health behavior change is promising, but it’s crucial that these tools adhere to evidence-based guidelines and avoid spreading misinformation,” said David Broniatowski, researcher and professor at GW’s School of Engineering & Applied Science.

The research, Assessing the Adherence of ChatGPT Chatbots to Public Health Guidelines for Smoking Cessation published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research was funded by The Institute for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society in the GW School of Engineering & Applied Science.