MWC 2025: Honor unveils global AI Agent

Photo courtesy Honor

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Honor is revealing Alpha Plan, a detailed technical roadmap for global deployment of a mobile AI solution.

It is widely expected that AI Agents with advanced capabilities – both digital and physical – will see our work and daily lives transformed. The new possibilities will range from autonomous decision-making and complex task management to seamless collaboration between multiple AI agents.

As a leader in AI Agent innovation, Honor is driving progress in this space. Last year at IFA, Honor introduced an on-device AI Agent for the open ecosystem. Now, at MWC 2025, Honor is revealing a groundbreaking AI Agent solution, with a detailed technical roadmap for global deployment. This marks a major milestone in the evolution of mobile AI.

Watch this video for a glimpse into a seamlessly connected AI ecosystem, where diverse AI agents interact and communicate effortlessly.