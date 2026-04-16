AI PCs can boost SA’s creative economy

Photo courtesy Dell Technologies.

Creative work moves beyond borders, devices, collaborators and languages – and now also moves at the speed of AI, writes MARC LAYNE, sales director of Dell Technologies SA.

The creative economy in South Africa is considered a significant economic driver, with design, audio-visual, and media leading the sector. It is considered a crucial, high-growth sector for job creation, particularly for youth. For professionals in these industries, creative work rarely happens in one place or on one timeline. It moves beyond borders, devices, collaborators and languages. And increasingly, it also moves at the speed of AI.

As AI becomes embedded in creative workflows, the performance and intelligence of the device itself starts to matter far more than it used to. And for architects, designers, and creators across South Africa, the rise of AI PCs is nothing short of transformative. AI PCs are catalysts for breakthroughs, transforming bold ideas into tangible results with unmatched precision and speed.

These devices are no longer just tools – they’re collaborators, automating repetitive tasks, enhancing precision, and unlocking creativity in ways we’ve never seen before. As industries in South Africa embrace digital transformation, AI PCs are quietly transforming workflows, empowering professionals to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible.

Automating the mundane to focus on creativity

One of the most significant ways AI PCs are changing the game is by automating time-consuming, repetitive tasks. For architects, this means automating processes like generating floor plans or optimising building layouts. Designers can use AI to handle tasks like resizing images, colour correction, or even generating design variations. These automations free up valuable time, allowing creators to focus on the strategic and creative aspects of their work.

Photo courtesy Dell Technologies.

For example, AI-powered tools like Dell Optimizer use machine learning to adapt to user behaviour, streamlining workflows and reducing lag. In South Africa, where industries like architecture and design are growing rapidly, this efficiency is critical. According to the World Economic Forum, AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with nearly half of that driven by productivity gains alone.

Enhancing precision and accuracy

AI PCs are also enhancing precision in ways that were previously unimaginable. For architects, AI can analyse structural data to ensure designs are not only aesthetically pleasing but also structurally sound. Designers can leverage AI to create pixel-perfect visuals, while video editors can use AI to automate colour grading and scene transitions.

In South Africa, where ambitious architectural projects are redefining urban landscapes, precision is non-negotiable. AI PCs equipped with advanced GPUs and neural processing units (NPUs) enable professionals to visualise complex designs in real time, ensuring every detail is accounted for. Similarly, in Europe, where industries like automotive design demand high levels of accuracy, AI PCs are becoming indispensable.

Unlocking new levels of creativity

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of AI PCs is their ability to unlock new levels of creativity. By handling the technical heavy lifting, these devices allow creators to experiment, iterate, and innovate more freely. For example, AI-powered generative design tools can suggest multiple design options based on a set of parameters, giving creators a broader canvas to work with.

In Africa, where the creative economy is growing rapidly, AI PCs are empowering a new generation of creators. From fashion designers in Lagos to animators in Cape Town, these devices are enabling professionals to compete on a global stage. According to a study from URLGenius , 59% of creators are now using AI to streamline their workflows and improve monetisation strategies.

Real-world examples of AI PCs in action

Architecture, fashion and product design: Architectural firms are using AI PCs to create futuristic designs that push the boundaries of what’s possible. AI tools help analyse environmental data, optimise energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with local regulations. Luxury brands are leveraging AI PCs to create personalised customer experiences. For example, AI-driven design tools are being used to create bespoke packaging and marketing materials tailored to individual preferences. AI PCs allow these workflows to stay local and responsive, which is important when working with proprietary designs or client-sensitive information.

Architectural firms are using AI PCs to create futuristic designs that push the boundaries of what’s possible. AI tools help analyse environmental data, optimise energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with local regulations. Luxury brands are leveraging AI PCs to create personalised customer experiences. For example, AI-driven design tools are being used to create bespoke packaging and marketing materials tailored to individual preferences. AI PCs allow these workflows to stay local and responsive, which is important when working with proprietary designs or client-sensitive information. Media and entertainment: From post-production houses to independent filmmakers, video teams are already using AI features inside editing tools for colour grading, noise reduction, scene detection and subtitle generation. AI PCs allow many of these tasks to run locally, which speeds up editing timelines and reduces reliance on cloud rendering.

From post-production houses to independent filmmakers, video teams are already using AI features inside editing tools for colour grading, noise reduction, scene detection and subtitle generation. AI PCs allow many of these tasks to run locally, which speeds up editing timelines and reduces reliance on cloud rendering. Gaming and interactive media: Game development studios are using AI for character animation, asset creation and testing. For smaller studios, this means having access to advanced creative tools without heavy cloud costs, helping them compete more effectively.

The future of AI PCs for creators in South Africa

As AI technology continues to evolve, the potential for AI PCs in creative industries is limitless. Across industries, the common thread is speed, control and accessibility. AI PCs don’t replace creativity. They reduce friction around it. From enabling real-time collaboration across borders to integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into workflows, these devices are set to redefine how we create and innovate.

Across the globe, AI PCs are transforming how work gets done, amplifying creativity and precision across industries. From architects shaping skylines to creators crafting culture, these devices are the driving force behind modern excellence.

For business leaders in South Africa, investing in AI PCs is not just about staying competitive -it’s about empowering teams to reach their full potential. By embracing this technology, organisations can drive innovation, enhance productivity, and position themselves as leaders in their respective fields.