AI era is becoming an alliance economy

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A key message from Nutanix NEXT in Chicago last week was that no one gets to own the AI stack alone, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Artificial intelligence may be sold as a contest of giants, but much of the money will depend on how well those giants learn to work with one another. That was one of the clearest lessons from Nutanix’s annual .NEXT conference in Chicago last week. The company used the event to show how thoroughly the infrastructure market is being remade through partnerships, with storage, compute, networking, cloud services and AI platforms being stitched together in combinations that would once have been treated as compromises.

No single vendor now offers every element an enterprise wants from its AI stack. Customers want performance, security, migration paths, cyber resilience, cloud mobility and tighter control over cost. They also want to make use of what they already own. That pushes suppliers towards alliances, because customers are no longer buying isolated products. Rather, they are buying routes through complexity.

Nutanix’s alliance with NetApp captures that neatly. The two companies announced plans to integrate NetApp’s ONTAP storage and data management technology with Nutanix Cloud Platform and the AHV hypervisor.

NetApp says the aim is to give customers “greater choice to optimise their virtualisation and data strategies across on-premises, cloud, and containerised environments”. Nutanix says the partnership will allow customers to “simultaneously modernise their virtualisation platform and tap into the power of Intelligent Data Infrastructure with NetApp”.

That language reflects a market in which storage vendors are no longer simply selling storage, and infrastructure platforms are no longer simply selling virtualisation. The prize lies in helping customers modernise without forcing them to rip out existing investments.

NetApp says the joint work is designed to streamline migration, with “faster data-in-place conversions of VMs measured in minutes” using its Shift toolkit and Nutanix Move. It also says the combined offer will provide “built-in cyber resilience” through NetApp ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI and its Ransomware Resilience service.

Cisco appeared in the same orbit at Nutanix .NEXT

“By extending our long-standing partnership with NetApp to include support for Nutanix Cloud Platform, we are evolving the Flexpod ecosystem to meet the demands of a hyper-distributed world,” said Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Compute. “FlexPod has set the standard for converged infrastructure, and this integration will allow our joint customers to leverage Cisco’s high-performance networking and compute alongside NetApp storage and NCP, providing a unified, secure, and highly automated environment that simplifies the transition to modern, cloud-native operations.”

That is a long way from the old picture of enterprise infrastructure, where vendors tried to keep customers inside neatly sealed estates. The AI market is pulling in the opposite direction.

Nutanix says it is expanding support across Dell, Lenovo, Cisco, AMD, NetApp and others. It says its Foundation Central simplifies deployment on servers from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE and Lenovo, while Dell PowerStore support is in early access,

Lenovo collaboration is expanding across storage and servers, Cisco integration is broadening across edge and AI factory offerings, and support for NetApp ONTAP is planned for later this year. Nutanix describes this as the broadest expansion of infrastructure support in its history.

That claim points to a deeper commercial truth. Interoperability has become a selling point in its own right. Vendors still talk about openness, but partnerships are where that promise is tested. A customer deciding on infrastructure today wants to know how storage will work with compute, how cloud mobility will fit with governance, how cyber resilience will sit alongside virtualisation, and how future AI workloads will avoid becoming trapped inside one vendor’s contracts.

Tarkan Maner, president and chief commercial officer at Nutanix, said: “Through our partnership with NetApp, customers will be able to simultaneously modernise their virtualisation platform and tap into the power of Intelligent Data Infrastructure with NetApp. We’ve partnered together so that customers can modernise at their own pace.”

That does not mean alliances are tidy. They bring their own shared roadmaps and mutual dependencies. They reflect the world customers actually inhabit, where infrastructure is assembled across generations of technology and where AI has to fit around what already exists.

The alliance economy is likely to deepen as AI moves further into production. Enterprises will want data management, governance, migration support, ransomware protection, cloud portability and support for a wider mix of workloads, from virtual machines to containers and AI services. That list reaches well beyond a single clean stack.

Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said: “This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward solutions that combine infrastructure modernisation with intelligent data services.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.