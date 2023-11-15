Africa Tech: Liquid brings Google Cloud to continent

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Cassava subsidiary Liquid C2 and Google Cloud have entered a strategic partnership in Africa, aimed at enhancing Liquid’s cloud and cyber security offerings.

The agreement was signed ahead of the AfricaTech conference and expo running in Cape Town this week, and highlighted Google Cloud’s continued investment in expanding its presence in Africa’s cloud and security solutions market.

Liquid C2, the cloud and cybersecurity sibling of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, says its rapid growth and strong regional presence position it as an ideal partner for Google Cloud.

“Our partnership with Google will enable our enterprise, public and SME customers to harness the power of Google Cloud to enhance their data analytics and security postures and have access to the latest AI-driven tools,” says Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2. “Our multi-cloud strategy compliments Cassava Technologies’ pan-African data centres and fibre broadband digital infrastructure all of which are key enablers of our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.”

Umesh Vemuri, VP of strategic pursuits at Google Cloud, who visited South Africa this week, said during AfricaTech: “Our partnership with Liquid C2 will build upon Google for Africa’s commitment to invest US$1-billion in the region. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the digital enablement of businesses and governments in Africa with Google Cloud’s leading data analytics and AI/ML solutions, communication and collaboration apps, generative AI, and security solutions.”

The partnership between Google Cloud and Liquid C2 for digital transformation in Africa will focus on three primary solution areas. The first is to assist customers in integrating and leveraging their data effectively through analytics and AI. This includes breaking down data silos and harnessing the full potential of their data. The application of the latest AI technologies is a key component in driving innovation, underpinned by a robust technology infrastructure.

Secondly, the partnership aims to ensure that customers will be provided with the cyber security expertise and solutions they need to protect their data and assets. This extends to wherever their operations are located and will enable customers to utilise the same security tools and practices that Google uses, including Chronicle and Mandiant solutions.

The third priority centres on enhancing collaboration and creativity, by offering customers access to powerful collaboration tools, such as Google Workspace, enhanced by generative AI (Duet AI). The objective is to empower teams of all sizes to work creatively and productively from any location, with security integrated into the design.