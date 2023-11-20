Delta Scan wins Africa leg of Start-Up World Cup

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Delta Scan, which develops engineering drone-based inspection technology and digital analysis, has won the African leg of the Start-Up World Cup Pitch Competition at Africa Tech Festival.

Delta Scan was one of eight start-up owners vying for the top prize at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town last week. The prize, ,globally sponsored by Pegasus Tech Ventures, will see company MD Darryl Epstein join 49 other entrepreneurs from around the world at the finale in San Francisco, USA. The grand prize winner at that event will walk away with $1-million to plough back into their business.

“We’re on a good trajectory and it helps fuel the fire. We’re looking forward to taking this to the global stage,” said MD Darryl Epstein.

Sawyer Tadano, Pegasus’s South-East regional manager, said: “This was a fantastic event. There was lots of energy and variety in the pitches seeking to solve different types of problems. It was very interesting to see how Africans are solving problems.”

Delta Scan uses drone technology to transform the time-consuming and costly task of gathering information to inspect infrastructure like bridges and buildings and performing a real-time health check on these assets.

“In the engineering world inspections are flawed, and mostly it’s an art of guesswork,” Epstein said.

The drone captures data, which is then used to build a 3D model.

“We can analyse a building in a matter of minutes – which would usually take weeks for an engineering company to complete. The 3D analytical model is so precise it can see an ant on a building.”

Other pitches at the competition included innovative education solutions, mobile money apps, job recruitment and a beauty app and solution from Kenya that connects beauticians and clients in a seamless environment that rewards loyalty from all stakeholders.

One of the competition judges, Zachariah George of Launch Africa Ventures, said: “It was a tough call but we had to make sure the winner could put their business on the global stage.”

Earlier in the week, visitors at Africa Tech Festival were given a master class on the dos and don’ts of fundraising. And surprisingly, establishing a good rapport with potential funders came out as the top tip.

Eric Osiakwan of Chanzo Capital said: “Investors look for chemistry and that comes from your storytelling. Ask yourself, how do I make a connection with that person which is less transactional?

“Tell them what you are doing and why you are doing it. After the initial connection, the rest becomes easier. But you must tell your investor something that sticks out and stays in their mind, something unique.”

Joining this list of reasons why investors say no, is not having enough information at hand.

Lara Rosman of UVU Accelerate said: “Last year I spoke to over 100 start-ups who complained they were just not getting funding. I went on a road show to find out why and investors say they just aren’t getting enough information during pitches. You have one shot in that room to present. There is no harm in, before your pitch, sending an email to see what they require from you.”

Sherif Nessim of Jedar Capital says timing is imperative. “You need to know when to start raising funds, what type of equity and value. And don’t raise more than you need. Also consider what amount you want to raise and how much equity you want to give away.”

Start-ups were a big part of the festival this year, with a dedicated zone, triple the size of previous events.

* For more information on Africa Tech Festival, visit: Africa Tech Festival 2023 – The Home of AfricaCom & AfricaTech