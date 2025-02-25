Africa’s first AI opera comes to Baxter theatre

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Autoplay’ blends dance, soundscapes, and AI to explore identity, autonomy, and digital interaction.

Africa’s first AI-generated opera, autoplay, has reached the stage.

The production, directed and choreographed by Louise Coetzer, will run at the Flipside at the Baxter Theatre from 26 to 29 March 2025.

The opera combines choreography, generative soundscapes, and machine learning to explore themes of identity, autonomy, and digital interaction in contemporary society.

Presented by Darkroom Contemporary, autoplay is described as an experiential convergence of dance theatre, live art, and polyrhythmic opera. It explores the intricate relationship between humanity and technology, challenging audiences to reconsider agency and free will in an era where digital algorithms shape daily life.

Each performance of autoplay differs, with generative AI composing music in real time as audience interaction shapes a narrative. This process creates an exchange between human expression and machine intelligence.

The score features original music performed live by Brydon Bolton (Benguela), vocalist Inge Beckmann (Lark, Beast), and Njabulo Phungula. It blends natural and electronic elements, combining digital and analogue processing.

The opera uses absurdity and satire to question the passive acceptance of our dystopian present. It juxtaposes traditional and contemporary symbols of learning, reimagining how we navigate a brave new world shaped by AI.

Choreography, direction and set design are by Louise Coetzer. She is a multidisciplinary dance artist known for integrating choreography with digital and technology-based art, creating works that merge physical movement with interactive media. Her projects, including Ultra and Blue Funk, have gained international recognition, and she has been awarded for her innovative contributions to dance.

“As AI becomes an integral part of our professional and personal lives, autoplay asks vital questions,” says Coetzer. “Who is truly in control? How do we distinguish between influence and autonomy? The performance doesn’t just present these questions – it invites the audience to participate in finding the answers.”

Autoplay is performed by Louisa Talbot, Darion Adams, Lwazi Mzimase, and Tamsyn Pretorius.

The opera premiered in Cape Town in September 2024 but will be staged in a theatre for the first time with its upcoming performance in Rondebosch.

Coetzer, along with the cast and creative team, will present a seminar exploring the making of autoplay and its use of AI systems as creative partners, providing insight into the production. The seminar will take place at the Little Theatre on the University of Cape Town’s Hiddingh Campus, on 10 March 2025 from 10am to 12pm. Entry is free, but booking is essential. To reserve a spot, contact robyn@darkroomcontemporary.com.

autoplay event details:

Venue: Baxter Theatre Flipside, Rondebosch.

When: 26 to 29 March 2025 at 7:30pm, with an afternoon performance on 29 March 2025 at 2:00 pm.

Performance running time: 75 minutes (no interval).

Age restriction: No under 13 years of age.

Ticket costs: R240 – R270 per person per performance.

* To purchase tickets for ‘autoplay’ visit the Webtickets website here.