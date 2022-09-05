Universal+ launches on DStv

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

NBCUniversal and MultiChoice have announced the launch of the Universal+ channel across Africa

Series and movies from Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal and Telemundo will be available to binge in one location on DStv from 14 October.

The channel, Universal+, will be available to DStv subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa, according to an announcement from DStv and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

Universal+ is currently available in Spain, Brazil, Latin America and India. It boasts a wide selection of full boxsets to binge, as well as new shows and movies from popular linear channels Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal and Telemundo.

DStv subscribers will also be able to stream thousands of hours of entertainment, including the SAFTA award-winning Celebrity Game Night, by visiting Catch Up on the DStv App or using the connected Explora decoder and selecting Universal+.

Lee Raftery, managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer, says: “From 14 October, the incredible line-up of entertainment available to DStv customers ranges from award-winning original production Celebrity Game Night – which shortly goes back into production for a fourth season – to gripping dramas and Hollywood blockbusters. And, it’s all at no extra cost to a subscription.”

Simon Camerer, chief operating officer of MultiChoice South Africa, says: “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that.”