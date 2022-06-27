5 of the best games to experience on LG’s OLED

LG has provided a guide into the top 5 games that stand apart from other TVs when playing on its latest OLED TVs.

Since the rise of video gaming in the ‘70s, games have evolved from simple geometric shapes on CRT monitors to the full-blown cinematic experiences and hyper-realistic graphics we see today. But today’s greatest games deserve a great canvas to showcase their beauty. Luckily, there have been some incredible advances in the world of display technologies to bring games to life.

In the past, gamers have chosen monitors over TVs simply because most TVs on the market suffered from low response times and input lag. But that has changed. Manufacturers like LG are making TVs built specifically for gaming, such as the LG 48” OLED C1 Series – which earned EISA’s first-ever Best Gaming TV award in 2021.

LG’s OLED TVs outperform most gaming monitors out there, with an unbeatable response time of 1 millisecond, low input lag, built-in gaming features, and adaptive syncing technologies. But what really makes OLED stand out as a display technology is self-lit pixels. Thanks to pixels that can turn off and on individually, OLED delivers unbeatable contrast and colour fidelity that brings out the best of today’s greatest games. These five games deserve to be experienced on OLED…

Forza Horizon 5

You don’t have to be a motorhead to appreciate the gorgeous and vibrant Mexican landscapes in Forza Horizon 5. From scenes of volcanic mountains, glittering oceans and beautiful vistas, exploring this racing paradise – at blistering speeds in the world’s greatest cars – deserves a display that will do it justice. And, while Forza Horizon 5 cannot run at 120Hz, it can go up to stunning 4K at a solid 60Hz. The game also has excellent High Dynamic Range (HDR) to deliver a greater clarity of shadows and lighting, higher contrast, and vivid colours that really unlock OLED’s full potential.

Genshin Impact

With a stunning cel-shaded art design and a bright colour scheme, the Genshin Impact expansive anime world bursts at the seams with dazzling gameplay and breathtaking landscapes. The game can run in 4K at a smooth 60 frames per second on PC and the PS5 – and comes with HDR support. With the 100% colour fidelity of OLED, the game can really turn into a moving work of art. Oh, and did we mention it’s free-to-play on PC and the PS5?

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is undoubtedly one of most visually stunning games ever created. A dedicated team of artists took on the tremendous task of hand-painting over 30,000 light maps to create incredible multidirectional lighting. The results were worth it, as the lively colours, fantastical environments, and detailed shadows are an artistic achievement few games can compete with. The game can also be enjoyed in 4K at a blisteringly-fast 120Hz – but for that you need a display with an HDMI 2.1 port. LG’s OLED TVs have four.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s art direction has impressed fans of this new rendition of the old-time classic, and this time battling aliens among the vast outdoor landscapes with futuristic weapons is certainly as fun as it is immersive. Halo Infinite is the first game to take full advantage of the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on the Xbox Series X. The LG OLED C1 and G1 models are also the world’s first TVs to support Dolby Vision HDR at 120Hz in 4K for gaming. Dolby Vision takes gaming experiences to a new level by improving brightness, colour, contrast, and detail. With support for this innovative imaging technology, playing Halo Infinite on OLED is a treat for the eyes.

Mortal Kombat 11

A fighting game where you rip off people’s heads might not be to everyone’s taste, but the game’s over-the-top – and sometimes comedic – violence is what the franchise is famous for. Mortal Kombat 11 offers native 4K resolution, incredible HDR, beautiful scenery, and spectacular finishing moves that look great on OLED. And, because fighting games make the most of split-second responsiveness, it’s worth highlighting that LG’s OLED TVs boast an impressive 1 millisecond response time and low input lag. So, if you beat your friends playing on OLED, they won’t be able to blame the lag.

The power of self-lit pixels

LG’s OLED TVs have certainly set a new benchmark in the world of gaming displays. They were the first to have Nvidia G-Sync support for big-screen gaming. They also come with AMD FreeSync, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to reduce stuttering, tearing, and ghosting – which are essential for a smooth experience on any gaming display. They even feature a built-in Game Optimiser that allows you to customise these game-oriented visual settings.

OLED is made for the new gaming age, unlocking the best of what today’s AAA-titles have to offer. If you would like to learn more about LG’s OLED TVs, visit www.lg.com/za/oled-tvs.