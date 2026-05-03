Claude enters financial workflows

Photo courtesy Xero.

A new Xero and Anthropic partnership aims to enable real-time financial insights.

Xero has partnered with Anthropic to embed Claude’s AI into Xero and enable access to financial data and tools within Claude.ai .

“Every day, millions of small business owners ask the same questions: Why is cash tight this month? Which invoices are overdue? Can I afford to hire?” says Diya Jolly, Xero chief product and technology officer.

“To run their business efficiently, small business owners and their accountants and bookkeepers need to be able to answer these questions and act on them in real time whether using Xero or Claude. This partnership delivers on that.”

The rollout is planned for the coming months. The multi-year partnership aims to provide companies with real-time financial insights and the ability to act on them. As part of the deal, Xero’s engineering teams will use Claude and Cowork to accelerate their own product development.

This is the first time Xero customers will be able to work with financial data directly within a major AI platform, while Claude supports end-to-end financial workflows for small businesses at scale.

The integration is expected to reduce time spent on tasks such as tracking invoices and compiling cash-flow data across reports, with Claude surfacing relevant financial information more efficiently.

According to Xero, key features include:

Claude-powered automation in Xero: Customers will be able to orchestrate financial tasks from start to finish across accounting, payroll and payments. Powered by Claude’s advanced reasoning, JAX will proactively do the heavy lifting analysing revenue and profit performance, tracking real-time cash flow, and identifying unpaid invoices to suggest actions for small business owners and their advisors to take

Xero insights and actions in Claude.ai : Customers will be able to safely use their Xero financial data and insights in Claude.ai for detailed analysis and business planning. By combining real-time revenue, profit and unpaid invoice data with external market trends or business plans, customers can assess different business scenarios – such as evaluating year-end positions – to help make critical decisions without having to switch between tools. Over time, Xero in Claude.ai will also suggest and complete end-to-end actions that customers can trigger with a single click to help them more seamlessly manage their financial workflows and maintain business health.

In line with Xero’s responsible data use commitments , data responsibility is foundational to the partnership. Financial data shared between the platforms is used solely for the user’s specific session, and proprietary business data is never used to train Claude’s AI models.

Jolly says: “Small businesses and advisors don’t just need data; they need a digital partner that acts on it. Integrating Claude moves Xero into agentic workflows, where Xero’s AI superagent, JAX (Just Ask Xero), does the heavy lifting, from predicting cash flow gaps to executing complex financial tasks. Crucially, this trusted intelligence isn’t locked into one platform; it follows the user securely wherever they choose to work, empowering advisor collaboration. By shifting the admin burden to a team of agents orchestrated by JAX, we’re giving our customers time back and providing them with clarity so they can make informed decisions and focus on the future.”

Chris Ciauri, Anthropic MD for international, says: “Xero has spent 20 years building the financial platform that millions of small businesses depend on. Claude brings a reasoning layer to that foundation. Now, instead of spending hours trying to make sense of their financials on top of everything else it takes to run a business, customers get clear answers and recommended actions in real time. This provides small businesses and their advisors with the kind of financial intelligence that used to require a dedicated analyst or CFO.”