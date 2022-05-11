Zoho launches unified platform

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Zoho Marketing Plus connects numerous marketing dots, giving stakeholders a single, shared view of important information for greater collaboration

Zoho has unveiled Marketing Plus, a unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information.

Zoho says the new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviours. This is to ensure they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.

CMOs require their teams to leverage technology solutions that capture customer insights in ways that add value both to the business and customers. Through automation and business intelligence, the platform synchronises engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.

Andrew Bourne, regional manager for Africa, says: “Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI. The complexity of data and personalisation at-scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren’t bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers.”

The unified platform empowers marketing teams to build continuous and consistent experiences for end customers and deliver more personalised journeys through:

Improved collaboration : Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset.

: Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset. Streamlining management of marketing projects : Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralised workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed.

: Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralised workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed. Unified digital brand asset creation : Documents, presentations, sheets, videos and other files can be kept in a single shared place, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share.

: Documents, presentations, sheets, videos and other files can be kept in a single shared place, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share. Strong marketing automation capabilities : Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which helps marketers design the journeys customers respond to best and improve them by tracking engagement and response data of customers.

: Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which helps marketers design the journeys customers respond to best and improve them by tracking engagement and response data of customers. Omnichannel engagement : Marketing teams to access and manage all channels to drive better connection with customers and brand engagement.

: Marketing teams to access and manage all channels to drive better connection with customers and brand engagement. Supported integrations: Supports strong integrations with third-party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights such as how much marketing spend is converting to sales.

Supports strong integrations with third-party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights such as how much marketing spend is converting to sales. Accurate and Real-Time Measurement: Real-time data aggregation and analytics deliver business intelligence that helps marketing teams and leaders determine true marketing ROI.

The unified platform includes a vast array of integrated capabilities aimed at helping digital marketers achieve greater results through simplified processes, tighter collaboration, shared assets, and consistent data.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Marketing Plus is available immediately with a starting price of ZAR 375 billed annually. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/marketingplus/