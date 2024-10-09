Yoco rolls out new payment ecosystem

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The leader in mobile payments for small businesses has unveiled a range of new software and hardware tools.

Yoco, South Africa’s leader in mobile merchant payments for small businesses, last week

demonstrated three new payment products, aiming to offer comprehensive solutions for businesses of all size.

At the Yoco Next event in Cape Town, it showed how the Yoco App, Yoco Counter, and TABLE by Yoco tools would streamline businesses’ operations and improve customer engagement

The theme of the event, “Thoughtfully Connected,” says Yoco, highlights its commitment to providing more than just payment processing, developing an ecosystem that supports every aspect of business management.

Yoco provided the following information on its new tools:

The Yoco App

Released in August 2024, the reimagined Yoco App allows business owners to manage their operations on the go. It offers features like refunds, sales, staff management, cash advances, and reports, all from one platform. The app has evolved from a card machine companion to a powerful business management tool, empowering entrepreneurs with deeper insights and control.

Yoco Counter

Yoco Counter is an all-in-one POS system for small businesses that combines a sleek widescreen tablet and software. It offers easy setup out-of-the-box and integrates with other Yoco devices for seamless ordering, product management, and customer-facing payments.

TABLE by Yoco

The TABLE restaurant operating system is designed to streamline operations with real-time insights, inventory management, and automated tasks. It includes features such as tableside ordering, kitchen management, and cloud-integrated payments to improve efficiency, reduce customer wait times, and enhance service. With end-to-end installation and onsite support, TABLE also comes with end-to-end installation and onsite support to ensure merchants have assistance.

“This ecosystem empowers businesses by simplifying operations while improving customer engagement,” says Yoco CEO Katlego Maphai. “With enterprise-level solutions now accessible to businesses of all sizes, Yoco continues to innovate and support entrepreneurs in South Africa.”

Maphai says over 200,000 businesses are now using Yoco.