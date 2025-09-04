World Wide Worx marks milestones in travel, tech and motoring

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

World Wide Worx, South Africa’s leading independent technology research company and publisher of Gadget and its specialist titles, is marking a series of milestones across its platforms and team.

Its newest title, GadgetWings, this week celebrates its first anniversary. Launched on 2 September 2024, it was South Africa’s first online magazine focused exclusively on travel technology and trends. It was introduced as a strategic response to the growing role of technology in every aspect of travel, from booking and navigation to in-flight and airport experiences.

“The vibrancy of the travel sector, and the way technology shapes every step of the journey, made a dedicated platform essential,” says Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget. “Travel is now about the destination as well as the journey, and that journey is increasingly defined by technology.”

Since launch, GadgetWings has delivered a steady stream of travel insights, trends and reviews three times a week, distributed not only on the Gadget website but also through the Ayoba app, where Gadget has more than 200,000 users, and on the Microsoft Network (MSN) platform, extending its reach worldwide.

At the same time, Gadget.co.za, Africa’s longest-running online consumer technology site, reached the one-million page view mark for the first time in July. The milestone reflects growing demand for clear, independent coverage of consumer technology and digital lifestyle trends.

The company has also expanded its editorial leadership. Jason Bannier has been appointed deputy editor of Gadget. “My passion for gaming has been instrumental in my role at Gadget,” says Bannier. “It has given me a deeper understanding of how technology shapes experiences, and I look forward to applying that in our coverage.”

Content manager Angelique Mogotlane next month marks her third year with the company, graduating from an intern position to her current role overseeing content platforms. According to Mogotlane, “The advent of AI has been both a challenge and an opportunity to experiment with imagery and content creation. It has pushed us to rethink how we deliver stories visually, while keeping our editorial standards intact.”

Meanwhile, GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck completes her second year as a jury member for the South African Car of the Year awards, having served first as a trainee and now as an elected member. “The vibrancy of automotive technology evolution has made my role all the more central in the motoring journalism sector,” she says. “Being part of the Car of the Year jury provides a perspective that feeds directly into our reviews and analysis.”

Arthur Goldstuck, in turn, this year marks his 14th year as a judge in the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards, where his role includes oversight of the Innovation, Economic and Sustainability categories. Being exposed to the best journalism South Africa has to offer, he believes, has helped sharpen the editorial standards of the group.

“These milestones reflect the work of our editorial team and the trust of our readers,” says Goldstuck. “From the emergence of GadgetWings to the reach of Gadget, and the recognition of our team members, we are continuing to shape the conversation about how technology influences everyday life, travel and mobility.”

