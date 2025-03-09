‘South of Midnight’ weaves magic and folklore

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the stop-motion animated game, players uncover secrets in a world where past and present blur.

In South of Midnight, players step into the role of Hazel, a young woman drawn into a world where past and present blur.

When disaster strikes her hometown of Prospero, she discovers her ability to wield weaving magic – an ancient power that mends broken bonds, calms restless spirits, and unearths long-buried secrets.

As Hazel navigates the stop-motion animated landscapes of the Deep South, she confronts spectral beings known as Haints and reshape reality to restore balance. Her journey is one of discovery, as she pieces together her past while fighting to save her mother and protect her home.

The setting includes overgrown bayous and deteriorating homesteads, reflecting themes of history and decline. A soundtrack influenced by the region’s musical heritage complements the atmosphere.

South of Midnight’s narrative lies within a storybook presentation that advances throughout the game, says the game’s developers. It is described as opening a book and closing it when finished, with every chapter guided by a dynamic narrator.

Where to play?

Developed by Compulsion Games, South of Midnight releases on 8 April 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Microsoft Store). Players who purchase the premium edition can start early access on 3 April.