Netflix spotlights SA’s women movie-makers

Renate Stuurman, Khanyi Mbau, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi from Happiness Ever After by Bongiwe Selane

Netflix has spotlighted five women filmmakers whose work, it says, has enriched the streaming channel’s diverse offerings.

These talented individuals and their films not only entertain but also offer a glimpse into the unique cultural landscapes and narratives that define South Africa, says Netflix. As a result, their contributions underscore the importance of diverse voices in the film industry and the powerful impact they have on global audiences.

Behind the scenes, producers work diligently to orchestrate the product experience. A diverse and creative team of filmmakers and producers are constantly pushing the envelope.

These trailblazers include women who have played a huge role in bringing impressive local films to the platform.

“Their contributions are not just significant—they’re essential to making Netflix the entertainment powerhouse it is today.” says Netflix.

The streaming providers has spotlighted these five women filmmakers:

Nosipho Dumisa: The Suspense Maestro

Nosipho Dumisa knows how to keep you on the edge of your seat. From her heart-pounding debut, Nommer 37, which premiered at SXSW and snagged the Cheval Noir jury prize for Best Director at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, to the smash hit Blood and Water (starring Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Gail Mabalane), she’s a master of suspense. Nosipho’s ability to weave intense, gripping narratives is setting new benchmarks in the industry, making her a name to watch in global cinema.

Bongiwe Selane: The Voice of Many Stories

Bongiwe Selane’s storytelling is as diverse as South Africa itself. Whether she’s producing a reality TV show, a poignant short film, or a crowd-pleasing feature like Happiness Ever After shining on a female-led cast including Renate Stuurman, Khanyi Mbau and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. The title was the highest-grossing local film in 2016—which a testament to Bongiwe’s work that resonates deeply with audiences. Her stories, which echo the strength and resilience of female voices, reaches the homes of South Africa and beyond.

Jayan Moodley: The Queen of Relatability

When it comes to females that have a knack for creating stories that feel like home, Jayan Moodley stands out. With her directorial debut, Kandasamys: The Wedding she had audiences laughing, crying, and celebrating the beautiful chaos of family life. The film became the highest-grossing South African movie in 2017, and Jayan didn’t stop there. Her Netflix hit, Trippin’ with the Kandasamys , proves her talent for crafting relatable, engaging stories that resonate with viewers across generations.

Rethabile Ramaphakela: The Rom-Com Connoisseur

When it comes to romcoms, Rethabile Ramaphakela is the name on everyone’s lips. As the creative director of Burnt Onion Productions, she’s behind some of South Africa’s most beloved romantic comedies, like Seriously Single (starring Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko) and How To Ruin Christmas which features Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe and Clementine Mosimane. With a sharp wit and a heart full of humour, Rethabile’s stories are as heartwarming as they are hilarious, capturing the complexities of love and relationships with a fresh, female perspective.

Layla Swart: The Champion of Local Talent