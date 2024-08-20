Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The partnership, which coincides with World Entrepreneurship Day today, focuses on digital and entrepreneurial skills.

In response to South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis, tech trainers ALX and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) have announced a collaboration to help equip youth with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

The partnership was announced this week to coincide with World Entrepreneurship Day today, 21 August 2024.

Youth unemployment in South Africa has reached a critical point, with over 66.5% of the 15-34 age group currently unemployed – the highest rate globally and nearly double the national unemployment rate of 34.5%. According to the latest Statistics SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years continue to experience the highest unemployment rates, at 60.8% and 41.7%, respectively.

The glaring figures underscore the urgent need for innovative and alternative solutions to empower young South Africans with the skills and opportunities required to succeed in the digital economy.

ALX and NYDA provided the following information:

The partnership between ALX and the NYDA will leverage the combined strengths of these two formidable organisations to make high-quality digital learning resources in IT, management, and business available to South Africa’s youth.

The goal is clear: to develop leadership skills, bolster entrepreneurship, and promote technological advancement among the nation’s young people, ultimately contributing to a more robust and resilient economy.

Waseem Carrim, CEO of the NYDA, emphasises the importance of this collaboration: “In a country where youth unemployment is of great concern, the need to empower young people with digital skills is more critical than ever. Our partnership with ALX will provide our youth with the tools and knowledge needed to participate in the digital economy, ensuring that they are not left behind in this constantly evolving world that’s heavily driven by technology.”

Driving Awareness and Access to World-Class Tech-Training

One of the partnership’s key objectives is to drive awareness of ALX’s fully sponsored, cutting-edge tech training and career programmes. The programmes include Virtual Assistant, AI Career Essentials, and Professional Foundations courses which are provided through online and in-person training.

Divesh Sooka, General Manager of ALX South Africa, says: “Our mission at ALX is to bridge the digital divide by removing barriers to entry for African youth. By partnering with the NYDA, we aim to reach even more young people, providing them with access to world-class education that is not only accessible and affordable but also tailored to the demands of the global digital economy.”

The partnership will scale and innovate ALX’s digital courses and leadership programmes across the NYDA’s online platforms. By standardising and expanding the reach of ALX’s leadership curricula, the collaboration will enable more youngsters to harness the power of technology to establish and grow their businesses or secure meaningful employment.

Addressing Geographic and Socioeconomic Barriers

Geographic remoteness, security risks, and lack of financial resources continue to hinder access to learning content and lifelong learning opportunities for many young South Africans, particularly in rural areas and marginalised communities. This partnership will make ALX’s programmes widely available, ensuring that even the most disadvantaged youth have the opportunity to build a better future.

One of the collaboration’s strategic goals is to educate young people about the myriad opportunities within the digital economy and demonstrate how ALX’s programmes can propel and future-proof their careers. By focusing on recruitment and outreach, the partnership will increase the number of South African youth enrolling in these tech training courses, expanding their career prospects and contributing to national economic growth.

Building a Digital-Ready Workforce

Digital transformation offers enormous potential for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, yet many young people in South Africa lack the skills needed to capitalise on the rapidly growing technology sector. The ALX-NYDA partnership is a crucial step towards closing this gap, enhancing youth employability and entrepreneurial capabilities.

By 2025, ALX aims to impact the lives of two million young Africans through its training programmes, with a target of reaching three million by 2030. This ambitious vision aligns with the NYDA’s mandate to advance youth development and economic participation, ensuring that South Africa’s youth are not only participants but leaders in the global digital economy.

“Partnerships between the private and public sectors that place youth at the centre of innovation and development are now more crucial than ever. Our collaboration represents a significant step forward in realising the potential of South Africa’s young people and driving broader economic growth,” concluded Carrim.