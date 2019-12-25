Featured
What a cyber car should really look like
By ALEX MOISEEV, chief business officer at Kaspersky
Tesla recently demonstrated its new electric pickup vehicle, dubbed “Cybertruck”, which has polarised public opinion. Some have stated it looks like a vehicle from a child’s sketch come to life, while others consider it to be a vision of the future. There were also concerns about the safetyof the unusual cube-like design as the prototype lacks windscreen wipers, turn signals and side mirrors. Whichever side you agree with, givenTesla’s ability to set trends, it’s possible this design could determine what the exterior of cars will look like in the future.
To be honest, I don’t like this car and wouldn’t own it or drive it. However, the use of the term “cyber” in the brand name is very relevant for current autonomous vehicles. In time this will be important not only for this truck with its unusual design, but for the automotive industry in general. Today, more and more cars are becoming cyber cars, and in the future it’s likely every car will be a cyber car. Cyber here doesn’t mean that they will all have a polygonal cyberpunk-like design though. It means that the focus of the car’s operating process will rely on digital systems, both inside and outside the car. So, the logical question here is: “how secure will all those cyber cars of future be?”.
Based on our experience working with car manufacturers on penetration testing and vulnerability research, we have seen two top issues that raise concern around automated and cyber cars:
#1 Impact on vehicle safety
One of the biggest worries is that someone can exploit vulnerabilities in a car’s system to take over a connected car’s control or manipulate its functions. That’s why we recommend car manufacturers conduct regular assessments and penetration tests to detect vulnerabilities before the car is released. They should also ensure that all components that can affect car security are tested.
To mitigate risks, if any security issues are found in released cars, best practice is to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates. With this technology, patching a car’s software resembles the way we update the software on our smartphones, as it allows us to install necessary updates for a car remotely, without the need to go in for a service. Provided the communication channel between the car manufacturer and the car is reliably protected, this is quite good practice.
OTA updates are still not commonplace in the auto market; it’s a real challenge to deploy rapid security updates which comply with all the quality and safety requirements for all vulnerable Electronic Control Unit (ECU) types. In case the OTA update distribution isn’t possible, we recommend deploying intrusion detection and prevention security modules to ECUs. This allows virtual patching alongside protection of in-vehicle systems, including connected devices, communication forms used and applications launched.
Car manufacturers can also introduce special bug bounty programs, so third-party researchers can report issues to resolve before the general public and therefore, threat actors, are aware of them.The good news is that some carmakers already support these initiatives. So, we hope that this step can transform from a good option to an industry standard soon.
#2 Private data exfiltration
Data is a form of second fuel for a connected car — the more contextual information the car has, the smarter decisions it can make on the road. For example, there are infotainment (IVI) systems — which deliver entertainment and information to the driver and passengers — and telematics units (TCU) that control the tracking of a car. They can collect and transmit to car manufacturer or app developer, a vehicle’s GPS location, mobile data (including information from social networks), driver style information and voice assistant recordings, as well as communication information.
Car location, the driver’s favorite routes and places (such as shops, cafes and gas stations), data from paired smartphones (including contacts, calls and voice requests) and data from in-vehicle cameras and microphones are held both by the vehicle itself and in the wider ecosystem. This can be a tempting target for malefactors. If this private information is in the wrong hands, it can be used for stalking or blackmailing. And, even if we don’t take into account the “usual suspects” – i.e. cybercriminals – the privacy of the owner of smart car is a serious question nowadays. Therefore, consumers are increasingly interested in how the data they generate while driving a cyber car is used.
Connectivity affects not only new cars but used ones as well. For example, it has been provenalready by our researchers, that connected cars are introducing some privacy risks for a forgetful owner. When a connected car is sold second hand, it can be possible for the new driver to access all of the same apps and data as the previous owner, if he or she didn’t log out. This can lead to the compromise of previous owner accounts – even ones that have card or bank details connected. Depending on the type of services saved in the car’s software, this could lead to financial or reputational losses, among others.
This means that, surprisingly, car manufacturers now have a new asset to deal with – their customer’s private data. What happens if this data leaks? Do car manufacturers have a plan on how to deal with these privacy issues?
Those are definitely questions to think about, but it is clear now that car manufacturers must also take care of privacy. Encryption of a vehicle’s communication networks when transmitting sensitive data outside a car is a good place to start in this area.
Driving automotive сybersecurity
The development of connected vehicles is incredibly exciting and combines two of my favorite interests – cars and technological innovation. We are now seeing how advancements in technology are driving the development of the automotive industry and its safety in today’s world. For example, a neural network can be trained to recognise anomalies under regular operating conditions through telemetry from a car engine.
I believe that cybersecurity posture of a vehicle will soon become a competitive advantage for car manufacturers, as customers are now more concerned about privacy issues. Besides that, some security issues can also pose danger to physical safety, which is the main factor for the majority of the public when choosing a car. In other words, it is important to show now what an automotive company is doing to protect the drivers of its cars from security risks.
So, if you ask me what makes a car a cyber car, I’d say that it is not simply a sci-fi, or even retro-sci-fi look. It is not the ability to drag another truck uphill or have cameras instead of rear-view mirrors. I’d say it is the ability of the car to cope with the challenges that connectivity and smart ecosystems bring to the way a car is produced, sold and used. Such cars have yet to arrive on the market but I’m sure that when the cybersecurity and automotive industries collaborate, this will happen very soon.
Your co-worker in 2020: goes by the name A.I.
IBM has released its top trends for 2020, including quantum computing becoming more practical, and the future of work being driven by artificial intelligence
IBM’s top tech predictions for 2020 and beyond include a massive shift in the future of work as artificial intelligence becomes a constant source of assistance.
These are the 5 main predictions:
1. Meet Your Co-Workers. Their Initials Are A.I.
- Recent research on the future of work, from the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, shows that AI will increasingly help us with tasks that can be automated, such as scheduling. But it will have a less direct impact on jobs that require human skills such as design expertise and industrial strategy.
- Workers will benefit as tasks that complement AI solutions take on greater value, with increased compensation.
- “AI technology has the potential to increase the productivity of workers as well as productivity in all walks of life,” says Martin Fleming, VP and Chief Economist at IBM.
2. Embracing the Flexible Freedom of the Hybrid Cloud
- Analysts see hybrid cloud as a $1.2 trillion market opportunity, and nearly 80 percent of IT decision makers see it in their future.
- The hybrid multicloud approach has become a viable path for enterprises, particularly as the public cloud services within hybrid environments have proven the ability to support the security, data protection and compliance requirements that businesses demand.
- Hybrid cloud computing works only if it’s based on open standards so that software developers can build an application once and run it anywhere, which is why in 2019 IBM completed its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, the leading provider of open-standards hybrid cloud technologies.
3. Quantum Continues on Path to Practicality
- In 2019, IBM accelerated its efforts in quantum computing, opening the IBM Quantum Computation Center and unveiling a fleet of 14 quantum systems, including a new 53-qubit quantum computer, the single largest universal quantum system available for external access in the industry, to date.
- In 2020, quantum will move beyond the realm of theory into the world of practical experiments and applications. Quantum computers have the potential to greatly improve financial forecasting and chemical compound discovery and solve many other problems too complex for today’s computers.
4. Blockchain Becomes a Business Basic
- Blockchain can reduce the complexity of the food supply chain. That’s especially important in a world where 50 million people each year get sick from contaminated food, with an economic cost of up to $15 billion per year.
- IBM expanded its groundbreaking shipping blockchain initiative with Maersk in 2019, as leading container shipping companies from France, Germany, Switzerland and Japan joined the digital platform. Five of the world’s six largest shipping companies are part of the IBM blockchain platform now in use by 15 global carriers and an ecosystem of more than 100 organizations.
- This decade we expect to see blockchain move into health care. Dr. Laura Esserman, the director of the UCSF Carol Franc Buck Breast Care Center, told FORTUNE that she believes blockchain can slash the cost of cancer drug development while spurring new innovations in breast cancer treatment. The ultimate goal is to bring the cost of cancer drug development down to five years and $500 million—literally half of the 10 years and nearly $1 billion currently required to produce such treatments.
5. Computing Is About to Get a Lot More Edgy
- The next decade will see a surge in edge computing, aided by the telecom industry’s rollout of 5G technology – a high-speed, low-latency wireless format well suited to the close-to-the-source needs of edge computing. Compact, efficient computer servers located at the network’s edges can put the processing power where it can best be used.
- Today’s consumer electronics, cars and electric vehicles, factory floor machines and all sorts of other digital devices are equipped with sensors that collectively generate petabytes of data. There are already an estimated 15 billion of these increasingly intelligent devices operating at the outer edges of networks, and their numbers are expected to reach 55 billion by 2022. For businesses, the proliferation of such edge devices offers an opportunity to open a real-time window into everything from how street traffic is flowing to whether a factory robot needs maintenance.
- Samsung and IBM are bringing together IBM’s cloud and edge technology with Samsung’s Galaxy devices to help improve the work environments for police officers, firefighters and other first responders. This can enable governments and enterprises to build systems that track the health vitals of workers in remote or high-stress environments to determine if that person meets their definition of distress and dispatch help.
7 tech strategies can unlock retail growth in 2020
By GARETH HAWKEY, Group CEO of redPanda Software
As the year comes to an end, it is clear that the role and function of brick and mortar stores has fundamentally changed. Increasingly, physical stores have to become a seamless extension of an overall customer experience that blends the best of the online and offline worlds. Indeed, savvy and forward-thinking retailers understand that the lines between online and offline are blurring, and the question is not so much around whether to have a physical or online presence – the fundamental question is how to deliver the most value to your customer.
In South Africa, retailers should take their cue from the global shift and find local solutions that speak to the fundamental shift that is happening. Arguably, many decision-makers within local retail are stuck in ‘traditional’ thinking that is purely focused on cost savings and efficiencies (the low hanging fruit) – with little vision of a fundamental transformation that puts the customer first.
Understanding where value lies
To keep up with the lightning fast pace of change in global retail, most of which is technology-driven, SA’s retail decision-makers have to embrace a new mindset that is less risk averse, more experimental and that is entirely centred on providing value to the customer. Looking ahead, we believe that three things will define retail success in the years to come: convenience (for example, easy online payment options); brand strength (are you a premium brand?); and customer experience (is your buying experience seamless and easy?). In order to remain relevant in a highly competitive retail landscape, every retailer has to fulfil these three functions. In South Africa, we currently risk losing ground on all three…
So, where to begin?
Ask the right questions
In order to better understand how to deliver value to your customer, you need to be equipped with the right knowledge. This knowledge can be extracted from data – credit card data, buying patterns, location data, stock trends, customer feedback, etc. Once you explore and analyse the data at hand, you can better understand what is working and what is not. Remember, unless this knowledge can impact in-store operations, it is probably irrelevant. Everything has to come back to delivering more value to the customer as they move through the purchasing journey. To guide your thinking, ask questions such as: Who are we? Who are our customers? What do we do very well? What do customers come to us for?
Leveraging technology to drive value
Once you have real insight into these key elements, you can then start exploring various technology solutions to ensure that you will be able to deliver unique value to the customer. If you start with the customer in mind – not the technology – you will undoubtedly make decisions that reflect the true nature of your brand and business.
With regards to technology investment and innovation, the most important thing is just to get started – there is no need to have full and expensive solutions in place right away! With that in mind, here are our top seven technology strategies that every retailer should be looking at….
- Enable payment flexibility: Allow customers to pay via mobile for example, and place the emphasis on security as well as convenience.
- Create an omnichannel offering: Today, every retailer has to have an e-commerce presence of some kind that links seamlessly to the in-store environment.
- Transition into the Cloud: move your data and certain key services into the Cloud. The major providers such as AWS and Google will ensure both data security and reliability. Once in the Cloud, you can slowly start to explore more bespoke services.
- Explore the IoT: Although the Internet of Things (IoT) is still maturing in South Africa, networks are getting stronger and businesses can start to experiment with different use cases.
- Find collaborative partners: More and more retailers are harnessing collaborative partnerships to draw in foot traffic and leverage key resources, such as a global brand, to boost growth using the “store within a store” concept.
- Look at voice-enabled technologies: Many experts are hailing the beginning of a ‘voice’ revolution, whereby consumers will increasingly make use of voice-activated devices and services. Savvy retailers should look to become first movers in this space.
- Find ways to apply AI to your customer database: AI and machine learning, whilst still in their infancy, can be hugely transformative by creating questions that you would never have thought to ask. Start implementing data analytics and begin to mine customer data for key insights.
While many of these strategies may appear daunting, the key is to get started and to begin to explore where you can unlock value. Success will depend on finding the right partners and specialists, who can guide you along the way. Looking ahead, retail growth and sustainability will be the domain of those who prioritise experimentation… and are able to think differently about delivering value in-store.