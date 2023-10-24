Learn to drive at night

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

So you think you can drive at night? That’s what SHERYL GOLDSTUCK thought, until she went on a night drive with VW at Zwartkops Raceway.

South Africa grapples with one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, and an alarming 55% of these accidents occur during the night.

In response, Volkswagen has taken a proactive stance in educating drivers about the unique challenges and risks associated with nighttime driving.

“At Volkswagen, as a leading passenger car manufacturer, we are committed to creating safer roads, not just for our drivers but for all road users, including passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and animals,” said Bridget Harpur, head of marketing at Volkswagen South Africa during the launch of a Night School programme last week.

“With more than half of our country’s fatal accidents happening at night, we questioned why we primarily learn to drive during daylight hours, Through our Night School programme, we aim to offer a practical and effective solution that can contribute to reducing nighttime road accidents in our country and, in turn, save lives.”

Volkswagen’s road safety initiative encompasses three key elements: continuous enhancement of vehicle safety technologies; driver education and skill development; and raising public awareness on a large scale.

We went around the Zwartkops track with an instructor at night. It was completely dark. Driving at a speed of 60km per hour, I thought I was safe, until I was suddenly faced with an obstacle on the track. Going at an even higher speed and being faced with more obstacles made me realise how competent – and careful – one needs to be to drive at night.

When young people learn to drive, they are usually taken for lessons in broad daylight, and seldom at night. This means that their nighttime driving is unlikely to be as efficient as daytime driving.

VW vehicles are already equipped with advanced safety systems and features like IQ.DRIVE with blind spot assist, lane assist, multi-collision brakes, and adaptive cruise control. However, said Harpur, VW recognised that promoting road safety extends beyond the technology within their vehicles, so it is taking proactive steps to improve driver education and driving skills, particularly in nighttime driving, when the risks are most pronounced.

Under the Night School initiative, VW has developed a comprehensive open-source online curriculum dedicated to nighttime driving education. The curriculum includes learner tests at the end of each chapter, and is accessible to all road users at no cost. The intention is to foster a collective effort to make South African roads safer. In addition to the online curriculum,

VW’s Advanced Driving Academy will offer a real-world theoretical and practical course conducted by experienced defensive driving instructors at Zwartkops Raceway. This specialised course is designed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to navigate the challenges and dangers of nighttime driving, ultimately boosting driver confidence and personal safety awareness.

Volkswagen’s Night School curriculum covers a range of topics related to driving at night, including understanding your vehicle, dealing with low visibility and impaired vision, combating driver fatigue, discouraging reckless driving, emphasising personal safety, understanding the impact of weather conditions, and addressing other factors that compromise a driver’s abilities in the dark.

“While current road safety statistics paint a grim picture, we view them as a call to action,” said Harpur. “Statistics are not destiny. It is our duty to reduce road fatalities in our country, and we firmly believe that through collaboration and transformation, we can make a meaningful difference.”