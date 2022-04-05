Volvo XC40 electric car confirmed for SA

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The XC40 P6 Recharge is able to travel up to 423 km on a single charge, and offers lively performance

Volvo Car South Africa has confirmed the new pure electric XC40 P6 Recharge will soon join its increasingly electrified range of vehicles.

While the XC40 P8 Recharge AWD already available in South Africa employs twin electric motors (one on each axle), the P6 features a single unit – permanently sealed and maintenance free – mounted at the front. With peak outputs of 170 kW and 330 Nm, the new front-wheel-drive variant offers lively performance, completing the obligatory 0-100 km/h sprint in just 7.4 seconds.

Thanks to a low-mounted, high-voltage 69 kWh lithium-ion battery, the P6 Recharge is able to travel up to 423 km (based on preliminary tests) on a single charge. Fitted with a powerful 11 kW onboard charger as standard, the vehicle provides competitive charging capabilities whether plugging in at home or at public points.

The XC40 P6 Recharge utilises a shift-by-wire, single-speed transmission featuring a short gear ratio, resulting in sprightly off-the-line acceleration, improved hill-climbing ability and increased towing capacity (which matches that of the twin-motor model at 1 500 kg braked).

According to Greg Maruszewski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa, the single-motor electric version of the Swedish firm’s popular compact SUV delivers a pleasing mix of performance and efficiency, and provides a compelling option for customers looking to switch to a pure electric Volvo.

Maruszewski says : “Just like the twin-motor version, the XC40 P6 Recharge serves up tremendous on-road refinement, yet still boasts more than enough power to be exceedingly fun to drive. In addition, its high level of energy efficiency results in a usable range in excess of 400 km, all with the benefits of zero tailpipe emissions.”

The imminent market launch of the latest pure electric Volvo moves the Gothenburg-based luxury automaker another step closer to its global ambition of transforming into a fully electric car company by 2030. Local pricing and specification details for the new XC40 P6 Recharge will be revealed in due course.