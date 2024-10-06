Vodacom brings smarts to local authorities

Photo: JASON BANNIER

The Xcellate e-learning platform is among several technologies being implemented to drive smart city solutions, writes JASON BANNIER.

Xcellate, an e-learning platform harnessing AI and blockchain to provide students with a personalised learning experience, is one of several technologies being implemented in South Africa through a partnership between Vodacom Business and local governments.

The new partnership forms part of a five-year Transversal Contract with the national Treasury. It aims to empower municipalities with digital solutions to deliver services efficiently and build an inclusive future.

“We aim to use our experience and expertise in understanding government needs to achieve their smart city goals,” said Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business, during a media briefing in Sandton last week.

“This includes digitalising utilities management, healthcare, education and security, which streamline operations, enhance efficiencies and improve the lives of citizens.”

During a demonstration of Xcellate, Faith Mabale, IoT solutions architect at Vodacom, said: “We are able to do micro-assessment and micro-concept, where we are able to drill down to ensure that learners are able to understand and comprehend what they are learning.”

Xcellate equips teachers with tools and technology for classroom management and next-generation lessons, including learner management systems, professional development, hardware, and connectivity for effective digital learning. The platform is currently being implemented in SA schools.

Tebogo Masilo, chief operating officer of Xcellate, said: “You can go into the platform to see how the learner is doing. The idea is to see what the learner is up to as I am teaching so that they understand.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

“The system is using AI and blockchain to use recommendation engines to help the teacher or the learner understand what they are about to do.”

For example, when the system grades a test and a student scores below 50%, it automatically notifies both the teacher and the student, allowing for immediate feedback. The platform includes digital textbooks with chapter linking, which helps students better understand the material by connecting related concepts, such as the relationship between enzymes, proteins, and amino acids.

Video content is supported via third-parties and integration from educators.

“The idea here is that we are not trying to get rid of textbooks, but we are trying to make studying easier. How we learnt before is not the same now. Kids these days are techno-age. It’s important for us to know what is preferable for them to make studying easier.

“The system is custom made for each learner, as opposed to a class. Remember, the traditional way, as a teacher, is going into a classroom with a single question, trying to assess everyone which is not a true reflection of how everyone is going to perform.

“The system understands the user as they interact with it. So, it knows exactly what type of questions are needed to be asked for the student to practice, and learn.”

Range of digital solutions

Vodacom Business presented a range of digital solutions designed to enhance municipal service management and public services. One of these solutions is the smart utilities management system, which uses connected smart meters to provide real-time information on water and electricity consumption. The system improves billing accuracy and revenue collection for municipalities. It has been extended to fleet management, reducing costs and increasing the efficiency and lifespan of municipal assets.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Another development is the Citizen Engagement app, which fosters two-way communication between citizens and municipalities. The app allows residents to log service requests, track their progress, and collaborate on public service matters, helping to streamline communication and enhance service delivery.

Technology is playing a critical role in improving access to healthcare. Vodacom Business has developed several solutions to improve efficiency in public health services. One example is the Stock Visibility Solution (SVS), a secure, cloud-based app that enables healthcare facilities to monitor stock levels effectively, ensuring timely medication dispensing and reducing the risk of shortages.

For better patient care, Vodacom Business has introduced the AitaHealth platform – a smartphone-based tool that empowers Community Health Workers (CHWs) to deliver preventative care services directly to communities. The platform supports home-based care, particularly in underserved areas. The Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system allows real-time tracking of ambulance requests, ensuring efficient emergency service delivery by monitoring stages from the initial call to the patient’s arrival at their destination.

In the public safety area, a variety of IoT security solutions aimed at enhancing security services in the public sector have been developed. These include real-time firearm tracking and geo-fencing, which help create safer environments by allowing authorities to monitor and control the movement of firearms within designated areas. Body-worn cameras have been deployed, enabling real-time video transmission to central control centres during critical situations. The live monitoring provides an additional layer of security and serves as evidentiary proof for incident management.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Proothveerajh said: “By enabling the growth of smart cities, we are turning public services into public successes and supporting the government to utilise the power of technology to better serve citizens and create an inclusive digital society in South Africa.”

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

