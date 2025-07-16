Vodacom brings private network to Sasol

Photo courtesy Sasol.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vodacom Business has deployed a mobile private network (MPN) at Sasol’s synthetic fuel facility in Secunda, Mpumalanga. Designed for exclusive on-site use, the dedicated network enables real-time monitoring, greater control, and reliable connectivity across operations. This collaboration represents a step toward applying advanced technology to improve operational efficiency and connectivity in the industrial sector.

“As part of Sasol’s digitalisation journey, there is a focus on utilising technology to improve processes that impact safety and efficiency across our facilities,” says Victor Bester, executive VP at Sasol for operations and projects.

“This initiative allows us to accelerate these efforts through improved connectivity and control of the mobile network deployed at our Secunda production facility. Our collaboration with Vodacom Business creates opportunities for us to do things differently and grow our digital maturity.

“We look forward to the positive impact this advanced connectivity solution will have on our operations.”

Peter Malebye, Vodacom Business managing executive, says Vodacom’s MPN offers future proof, secure and robust connectivity so that businesses can address key safety, efficiency, and visibility concerns. He says by leveraging a single network to create a connected environment, be it a mine or a giant petrochemical facility, organisations can better understand key performance drivers, reduce operational outages and extend asset life.

Peter Malebye, Managing Executive at Vodacom Business. Photo Supplied.

Malebye says: “Our MPN solution provides a dedicated, secure, and high-performance mobile network tailored to meet the specific needs of Sasol’s operations. It delivers the scalability and reliability required to ensure continuity for its mission-and business-critical applications.”

He says the partnership with Sasol represents Vodacom’s commitment to innovating with our clients, helping them stay connected today and supporting their digitalisation into the future.

“When all of this comes together, an organisation can ultimately bring in other innovations, such as digital twins or enable remote and autonomous operations to improve planning.”

Deploying Wi-Fi across Sasol’s large-scale operations—comprising approximately 3,000 personnel—would require extensive infrastructure, resulting in high costs, long deployment times, and operational inefficiencies. Instead, the implementation of a Mobile Private Network (MPN) integrates Vodacom’s network infrastructure with Sasol’s existing systems, improving connectivity across employees, equipment, and assets.

The MPN enables real-time and remote monitoring, supports enhanced safety and compliance, improves asset management, facilitates collaboration, and contributes to overall operational efficiency. Unlike public mobile networks, an MPN provides dedicated access to a specific site or organisation, offering greater control, enhanced security, lower latency, and customisability to meet site-specific requirements.

The architecture ensures that data remains on-site, reducing latency and enabling high availability. This is particularly important for mission-critical environments like Sasol’s, where secure, reliable, and uninterrupted communication is essential.

“While MPNs are becoming increasingly relevant in a South African context, they are not yet as widespread as traditional public mobile networks,” says Malebye. “Vodacom Business has been a pioneer in developing tailored MPN offerings for our clients in the southern African region.

“When Sasol turned to us to embark on this digital journey, it was a privilege for us to walk alongside them and provide them with solutions they needed to transform their operations while making a positive impact on our country’s industrial sector.”