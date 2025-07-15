Z Flip7 puts productivity in the pocket

The new FlexWindow transforms the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 from a novelty device into a productivity tool, even when closed, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip7 last week with a leap forward that is not in the fold, but on the outside. Samsung has turned the cover screen, now larger and smarter, into a genuinely useful second interface. With full app support, real-time notifications, and Galaxy AI features baked in, the new FlexWindow transforms the Flip7 from a novelty device into a productivity tool, even when closed. Paired with a sleeker design, tighter hinge, and more refined build, the Flip7 gives the foldable form a reason to exist beyond just showing off.

Small enough to slip into a pocket, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact design. From a brief encounter with the device during its Johannesburg launch on Wednesday night, it was clear that Voice AI is intuitive, and selfie capabilities are enhanced. It will take a detailed review to test the rest of the claims Samsung makes for it, in particular its statement that “the Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability”.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, president and acting head of device experience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.”

Samsung provided the following information about the new Z Flip 7:

Content spills elegantly from edge-to-edge on the Galaxy Z Flip7’s stunning FlexWindow display, which brings essentials front and center and makes it easy to type out quick messages, check schedules at a glance and snap high-quality selfies. Galaxy Z Flip’s brightest FlexWindow yet delivers a super-smooth refresh rate, so everything looks vivid and feels fluid – even when outside on a sunny day.

The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen.

With 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow, Galaxy Z Flip7 enables ultra-fluid scrolling, streaming and gaming. Plus, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are.

The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.

Thinnest yet durable Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip7 is crafted for portability and puts powerful performance right in the palm of the user’s hand. With its compact size and sleek silhouette, it slips effortlessly into a small pocket or purse, perfect for whatever the day brings. Whether catching calls during a coffee outing or snapping pictures at the store – no need to worry about the inevitable drops and bumps along the way. It’s also built to last and engineered to handle the rigors of daily use.

Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.

The cover and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Armor FlexHinge is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability.

is thinner than the hinge on the previous generationandfeatures a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability. A robust Armor Aluminum Frame provides a tough exterior for resilience.

Power that lasts longer and works smarter

While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form. With the largest battery ever in the Galaxy Z Flip series, it delivers enough additional power to watch an extra movie without charging. Users can stream music or listen to podcasts during long commutes, edit photos on the fly and share updates throughout the day without missing a beat.

The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge.

The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge. The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by the latest 3nm processor, customised for Galaxy and fit for today's lifestyle with an even more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than Galaxy Z Flip6.

, customised for Galaxy and fit for today’s lifestyle with an even more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than Galaxy Z Flip6. Samsung DeX comes to a Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a handy workstation: users can flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for enhanced multitasking.

Pocket-perfect AI

With FlexWindow enhanced for greater usability and Galaxy AI that is smarter and more intuitive than ever, Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces a new era of convenience and functionality, empowering users to search with their voice, get answers and take action directly on FlexWindow. Powered by the newest One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, it delivers true multimodal AI experiences optimised for the Flip’s iconic design, with many tasks now able to be handled right from the cover screen. This intuitive, one-handed experience enhances productivity and introduces even more personalisation options, making the Galaxy Z Flip7 a smart and handy companion, whether a user is traveling around the globe or simply navigating a busy day.

Galaxy Z Flip7 brings a new level of AI-powered personalisation, tailored to users’ style and routine. From curated wallpaper suggestions to emoji, colour and widget customisation, the FlexWindow becomes a dynamic extension of a user’s personality. Whether prepping for travel or matching the mood, personalisation is effortless and always evolving.

Gemini Live is now available directly on the FlexWindow , enabling users to search for information with their voice and complete tasks – hands-free. Users getting ready for an overseas trip can just tell Gemini what they need. It can pull up flight details from Samsung Wallet, set a reminder for when to leave for the airport and even find top-rated restaurants at the user’s destination. Plus, all this information can be stored in Samsung Notes for easy access later. It’s like having a personal assistant, right on the cover screen.

With camera sharing on Gemini Live, getting real-time help is as easy as pointing the camera. Whether packing for a trip or choosing an outfit, users can simply show Gemini what they'are looking at. Ask questions like, "Which of these outfits is better for the weather in Seoul?" Gemini will respond, just like a helpful friend would.

Now Bar shows real-time app activity, podcast progress and alerts right on the cover screen, and it's now integrated with even more third-party apps. A quick glance at the FlexWindow lets users check on the ETA of their rideshare, see what song is playing, peek at the latest football scores, and so much more.

shows real-time app activity, podcast progress and alerts right on the cover screen, and it’s now integrated with even more third-party apps. A quick glance at the FlexWindow lets users check on the ETA of their rideshare, see what song is playing, peek at the latest football scores, and so much more. Now Brief provides even more personalised daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries. Users can get personalised music and video recommendations based on subscriptions and interests, as well as easily access health and wellness data pulled from Samsung Health and Galaxy Watch.

The FlexWindow’s clock adapts and stretches to compliment a user’s wallpaper, wrapping the font around faces or objects in the image to keep the time display clear. Whether it’s a close-up selfie or a scenic skyline, the lock screen ensures the clock remains visible without disrupting the image.

A pocket-sized selfie studio

Galaxy Z Flip7 brings flagship-level photography and Samsung’s best selfie camera yet. With Samsung’s advanced ProVisual Engine, it intelligently optimises every scene to deliver crisp, detailed shots in any lighting, without any manual adjustments needed. From playful pet moments to zoomed-in festival shots and glowing sunset portraits, Galaxy Z Flip7 captures stunning results without a tripod or even unfolding the screen.

The dual rear camera system includes a 50MP Wide and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens , delivering flagship-level clarity in any lighting, whether capturing scenic shots or snapping high-quality selfies directly from the cover screen.

With Enhanced Nightography, users can capture vivid photos in low-light environments through improved lighting adjustments and the removal of noise and blurred frames.

10-bit HDR provides richer colour, deeper contrast and more life-like detail in video, no matter the time of day.

provides richer colour, deeper contrast and more life-like detail in video, no matter the time of day. Galaxy Z Flip7 takes selfies to the next level, right from the FlexWindow. Real-Time Filters now lets users preview and perfect FlexCam shots instantly. And with the new Zoom Slider , users can quickly zoom in or out with just a swipe- making it perfect for capturing a full outfit or fitting everyone into the frame for a flawless group selfie.

With Dual Preview, the photographer and the subject can see the composition live on the FlexWindow, helping users nail the perfect shot on the first go.

the photographer and the subject can see the composition live on the FlexWindow, helping users nail the perfect shot on the first go. Everyday pet moments become eye-catching shots with Portrait Studio in Photo Assist whether featuring a playful cartoon style, a quirky fisheye look or a polished, professional finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

Bringing the foldable experience to even more users, Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates – including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts – on the cover screen, in a layout optimised for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s compact form. Available in Black and White, it delivers a minimalist look that complements its intelligent, foldable design.

Future-ready mobile security

As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption. One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalised AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.

Availability & offers

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack,and Coral-red colour options. The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available at these recommended retail prices:

· Galaxy Z Flip7 512GB – R27,499

· Galaxy Z Flip7 256GB – R24,999

· Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 256GB – R21,499

· Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 128GB – R18,499

For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements.

Get expanded access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, please visit: Samsung Global Newsroom or Samsung.com.

Specifications

​Galaxy Z Flip7 Display Main Screen 6.9-inch FHD+*Dynamic AMOLED 2X120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)2520 x 1080 (21:9) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip7’s Main Screen size is 6.9-inch in the full rectangle and 6.8-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 4.1-inch Super AMOLED*1048 x 948, 60/120Hz refresh rate *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip7’s Cover Screen size is 4.1-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 75.2 x 85.5 x 13.7mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip7 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip7. Unfolded 75.2 x 166.7 x 6.5mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip7 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 188g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie CameraF2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide CameraF2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle CameraDual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ AP Exynos2500 Memory & Storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,300mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4174mAh for Galaxy Z Flip7. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on the user’s network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. Glass/Metal Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 Armor Aluminum OS Android 16One UI 8 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v5.4 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Users should check with their carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 7 router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Users should check with their carrier to see if their mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Blue Shadow, Jet-Black, Coral-red* *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.**Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

​Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+*Dynamic AMOLED 2X2640x1080 (22:9), 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 3.4-inch Super AMOLED*720 x 748 *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s Cover Screen size is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip7 FE when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip7 FE when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie CameraF2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide CameraF2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle CameraDual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ AP Exynos2400 Memory & Storage 8GB Memory with 128GB internal storage8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,000mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 3887mAh for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on a user’s network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. Glass/Metal Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 Armor Aluminum OS Android 16One UI 8 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.4 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Users should check with their carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Users should check with their carrier to see if their mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Black, White*

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI”.