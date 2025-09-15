Vodacom deploys Dual-Band MIMO 5G radio

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The new equipment combines two 5G spectrum bands into one unit, increasing network capacity and improving efficiency.

Vodacom South Africa has deployed a Dual-Band Massive Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) Radio in Cape Town. This new equipment allows two 5G frequency bands to be handled by a single device instead of requiring separate ones.

By doing this, Vodacom can use recently acquired time division duplexing (TDD) spectrum more efficiently. TDD is a method that lets the network share the same frequency for sending and receiving data, switching rapidly between the two to make better use of available spectrum and support both LTE and 5G services.

Consumers can access high-speed 5G download capabilities and high-capacity 5G broadband services for home and business use. The implementation of this technology is part of Vodacom’s strategy to future-proof its network, meet rising demand for data, and strengthen its 5G position in SA.

“We are extremely excited to deliver another network first as Vodacom SA, which unlocks more network capacity and delivers a great user experience to our customers”, says Beverly Ngwenya, Vodacom SA technology director.

“The ability to deploy all our TDD spectrum on single radio is something that we have been working towards since we acquired the spectrum. This will make a big difference in how we rollout our high capacity and sustainable radio network.”

The Dual-Band Massive MIMO Radio combines two spectrum bands, n78 (3.5 GHz) and B41 (2.6 GHz), into a single unit. This differs from traditional deployments, which use separate radio units for each band.

The integration enables simultaneous LTE and 5G delivery while optimising spectrum and energy use. It is intended to reduce installation and maintenance complexity, support consistent performance across technologies, lower operational costs, and enable faster network rollouts.

“As 5G connectivity demands increase in South Africa, we realised the need to develop smarter ways to expand our network while optimising for cost and energy consumption. Investment in the network and new technology remain critical to delivering an exceptional 5G customer experience as we continue to connect our customers to a better future.”