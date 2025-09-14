Trend launches AI-powered digital twin

Photo supplied.

The new model lets enterprises simulate attacks, validate defences, and make data-driven security decisions in real time.

Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro has unveiled a new cyber resilience model with a focus on how enterprises approach proactive security.

Trend’s Digital Twin capabilities can enable enterprises to simulate real-world cyber threats, validate their defences, and adapt policies in real time across complex and diverse digital environments.

“In today’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, organisations need proactive solutions that can anticipate and counter potential threats before they occur,” says Bartley Richardson, senior engineering director for Agentic AI at Nvidia. “Powered by Nvidia NIM microservices, Trend’s cybersecurity digital twins bring AI-driven protection to enterprise infrastructure.”

At the core of the model is Trend’s advanced agentic AI and application of cybersecurity digital twin technology. By creating high-fidelity, continuously updated simulation of an organisation’s infrastructure, Trend enables security teams to visualise risk, test scenarios safely, and make rapid, data-driven decisions that improve resilience and reduce business disruptions.

Trend says the shift from periodic assessments to continuous, intelligent simulation marks a major evolution in proactive cybersecurity. It enables organisations to stay ahead of adversaries, harden their environments to circumvent cybersecurity threats, and confidently secure mission-critical operations. The technology shifts security practices from static and reactive to dynamic and predictive, enabling measurable improvements across a range of critical use cases.

Trend’s cybersecurity Digital Twin technology is powered by Nvidia accelerated computing and Nvidia AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM microservices. This enterprise-grade software enables the delivery of agentic AI models, optimised inference, and secure, scalable deployment. Trend says it combines the simplicity of APIs with the flexibility of self-hosted infrastructure to strengthen cybersecurity outcomes with AI-driven precision.

Trend’s Digital Twin model can help organisations manage risk across their entire infrastructure, including on-premises, cloud, IT, OT, legacy systems, and next-generation AI-powered systems.

It comes as governments and industry leaders accelerate AI infrastructure investments. Trend’s approach to digital twins enables customers to make informed risk decisions and enhance security operations across their organisation.

Practical applications of digital twin technology include:

Scenario planning: AI agents simulate threats and tactics within the digital twin, before a real-world incident occurs. This helps to test current mitigation strategies in a continuous cycle, to improve resilience planning for sensitive and complex environments.

Security investments: Decision makers can introduce new tools, policies, or architectural changes to see how they perform in the virtual environment. This results in better informed, data-driven investment decisions.

Business resilience optimisation: Digital twin technology can be used to simulate business-critical failure scenarios to highlight how data flows, how decisions are made, and how disruptions ripple across IT/OT systems and teams. These real-time risk insights boost enterprise security planning capabilities without risking disruption to production systems.

Frank Dickson, group VP for security and trust at IDC, says: “As threats migrate to OT, proactive security is critical. Trend Micro’s Digital Twin technology introduces a new operational model for enterprise cyber security: simulation.

“Sometimes even probing a production network can result in downtime, often making it extremely difficult to expose vulnerabilities and confirm compensating measures. A continuous cycle of adversary simulation and defensive validation becomes a value tool to ensure that organisations stay ahead of cyber threats, while being sensitive to the fragility of some operational environments.”

The digital twin announcement is the latest in a line of innovation-led projects from Trend designed to help network defenders harness AI, close skill gaps, and improve security outcomes.

Trend recently announced plans to open source the Trend Cybertron AI model and agent framework to speed up the development of autonomous cybersecurity agents. The company’s work has expanded to cover protection for GenAI workloads and advances to sovereign AI infrastructure.

Rachel Jin, Trend chief enterprise platform officer, says: “Enterprises are struggling to defend complex, dynamic infrastructure environments from highly adaptive, AI-powered adversaries. Rapid shifts in threat actor tactics and IT infrastructure mean reactive, point-in-time risk assessments are no longer fit for purpose.

“Our Digital Twin technology empowers customers to simulate threats and safely validate security controls without touching production systems – to finally close the gap between digital transformation and defensive readiness.”