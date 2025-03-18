Mind-controlled keyboard comes closer

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains are planning new advances in brain-computer interface technology.

A mind-controlled keyboard is the pivotal focus of a renewed partnership between Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains, aiming to advance brain-computer interface (BCI) technology further.

Using generative AI to translate neurophysiological data into text, the innovation seeks to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities.

The project builds on Prometheus BCI, a multimodal human-machine interface developed by the two companies in 2024 to convert brain signals into mental commands. With this new direction, the partners say, they are pushing the boundaries of human-machine interaction.

Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains are fuelled by a joint guiding principle: machines must adapt to their users, not the other way around. The proprietary multimodal gen AI at the core of Prometheus BCI enables the human-machine interaction to be tailored to each user’s physicality, abilities, needs and cognition. Giving machines, such as workstations, adaptive capability would help close the equality gap for people with disabilities.

The mind-controlled keyboard is intended to be a force for digital and societal inclusion. Millions of people face isolation as accidents or neurodegenerative conditions limit their ability to communicate and access digital technology.

Mind-controlled keyboards can tackle this challenge and provide more autonomy to people with disabilities, while facilitating their access to education and to the workforce.

“The non-invasive world premieres we have achieved pave the way for further concrete and life changing applications of Prometheus BCI for people with disabilities,” says Olivier Oullier, co-founder and CEO of Inclusive Brains.

“In just a few months, it became the first ever multimodal non-invasive tool used to mind-write-and-send a tweet, and then a parliamentary amendment at the French Parliament.

“We now want our gen-AI powered neurotechnology to benefit whoever needs it most. Being able to control a keyboard with one’s mind, eye movements, by blinking or clenching depending on what one is able to do can be life-changing for a lot of people with paralysis or who cannot speak.

“It could enable them to communicate with the world again and therefore reopen the door to joining the workforce.”

Leverage tech and AI for the better good

Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains intend to expand the impact of the research to benefit everyone, and not only people with disabilities. Prometheus BCI’s algorithm will soon be released as open-source.

Florence Lecoutre, group board member of Allianz Trade, says: “Zero discrimination is the essence of truly inclusive tech, and collective efforts are instrumental to reach this goal. By making the Prometheus BCI algorithm open source, we invite developers, institutions, and industries to collaborate on advancing assistive techs for all.

“Therein lies the power of unity. At Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains, we believe in breaking barriers through innovation. This initiative reflects our dedication to inclusive solutions that empower individuals worldwide.”