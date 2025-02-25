Stream of the Day
Arcade shooter debuts keyboard basher genre
‘Infinite Onslaught’ features keyboard-focused gameplay where players can control a vengeful commando.
In Infinite Onslaught, players can step into the boots of Matt Johntrix, a battle-hardened commando on a mission of vengeance.
The upcoming retro-styled arcade shooter debuts the keyboard basher genre, adapting light-gun-style gameplay by allowing players to aim and shoot using a keyboard.
“Keyboard basher” is an input system that turns the keyboard into a pointing device, enabling players to target multiple locations on the screen simultaneously. It works by mapping the physical layout of the keyboard keys to specific screen areas. When a key is pressed, it triggers an action, like shooting or interacting, on objects in the corresponding part of the screen.
The design lets players engage with multiple on-screen elements at once.
Photo supplied
For example, on a standard 104-key QWERTY keyboard, which includes a numpad, the P key is positioned near the centre. In Infinite Onslaught, pressing the P key fires at enemies located in the centre of the screen.
Armed with a powerful arsenal, players can battle relentless waves of enemies, unleashing chaos in their pursuit of justice.
Where to play?
Infinite Onslaught will initially release on Steam as a demo in June 2025, featuring the first three levels. The game does not have a confirmed release date.
* Visit the Steam page for ‘Infinite Onslaught’ here.