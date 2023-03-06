Under Armour launches versatile trainer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Flex To Flow moulds to the foot for increased performance for any sports activity at any level of training.

The new Under Armour Flex To Flow, released in South Africa two weeks ago, is lightweight and durable, with cushioning that provides a comfortably snug fit, making it a go-to trainer for any sports activity at any level of training.

Built using Under Armour’s signature Warp technology, the Flex To Flow works in unison with the foot to support users during each stride. It moulds to the foot for increased performance as one’s feet move through your workout regime. It provides the ideal structure and support, while assisting with the natural flex of the foot.

Suitable for HIIT training, cross-fit, boot camp, or even pilates, technology is at the heart of its versatility. It provides excellent energy return, consistency and durability. The breathable fabric allows cool air to circulate while allowing humid air to escape. The upper is finished with a lacing system that secures the mid-foot for distraction-free strides.

Apollo Brands is official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa and has made the new UA Flex To Flow available in both men and women sizes, with a recommended retail price of R2,999.

It is available in stores and online at https://underarmour.co.za/.